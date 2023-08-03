There's doubt that Ultimate Team is the biggest, most lucrative game mode in FIFA, and that's likely going to be the case in EA Sports FC 24. Despite the brand new name for the series, EA did not forget it's most popular (and controversial) mode.

EA Sports recently announced the next wave of Heroes, which are UT cards celebrating retired athletes who made a special impact for their team, whether it was club or national. Heroes existed in FUT for some time now. However, only since FIFA 22 have they been stylized in the vein of Comic book heroes. FC 24 continues that tradition with a whole new set of players, including both men and women athletes.

A full squad of Heroes, ready to take on the world. Pre-order #FC24 Ultimate Edition by August 22 and get an untradable @ChampionsLeague or @UWCL Hero in Ultimate Team on Nov 27: https://t.co/YEiGePhyl4 pic.twitter.com/qWRXrll8z1 — EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) July 28, 2023

EA Sports partnered with Marvel Entertainment to create some unique designs illustrated by artist J.L. Giles. Additionally, an upcoming Marvel Heroes comic book will feature these players in the issue, with unique descriptions or each.

This also marks the first time we've seen women football players from the UEFA Champions League included in the lineup of Heroes. Let's check out the EA Sports FC Heroes.

EA Sports FC 24 – How To Get Ultimate Team Heroes

Players can unlock an untradable hero in Ultimate Team by pre-ordering the game's Ultimate Edition by August 22nd. Do note that you won't actually receive the Hero until November 27th.

There's still plenty of time to think about it. Additionally, the Ultimate Edition grants players seven days of early access. So you can start playing the game on September 22nd, and receive your Hero item on November 27th.

Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) also potentially grant hero cards if/whenever they arrive to the game. Lastly, players can also purchase UT packs in hopes of receiving a hero card. It's also possible that EA Sports creates more opportunities to receive such cards throughout the game's lifespan.

Ultimate Team – All 19 Heroes

We've compiled a list of all 19 heroes on the FC 24 Ultimate Team

19. “The Accomplished” – Alex Scott

Scott is a winner of Six English Titles, seven FA Cups, and an English Football Hall of Famer. She's now a pundit for BBC Sports and Sky Sports, bringing her expertise to the sport on and off the field. She also scored the winning goal for Arsenal in the 2007 UEFA Women's Cup Final.

18. “La Leggenda” – Gianluca Vialli

A record-setting goal scorer who's widely known for helping Juventus win the UEFA Champions League in the 1995-1996 season. Whether as a player, or a manager, Vialli enjoyed success in each phase of his game. His 286 goals are currently the 10th-highest in Italian football. He sadly passed away in 2023 from pancreatic cancer.

17. “El Guerrero” – Carlos Teves

Tevez is an iron-man of sorts, who never seems to get tired no matter how much he plays. He played the full 120 minutes in the closely-contested 2008 Champions League Final. He scored the first goal in a penalty shootout that saw his club, Manchester United, take home the trophy. He's a three-time English Champion and Golden Boot Winner.

16. “Sureshot” -Wesley Sneijder

Sneijder was a pivotal player in Inter Milan's 2010 Champions League run, helping the team secure a convincing 2-0 victory against Bayern Munich. With Inter, Sneijder also helped his team secure two Coppa Italias, a FIFA Club World Cup, and the Supercoppa Italiana. He is currently the most capped Dutch player of all time, with 134 caps.

15. “Dynamo” – Bixente Lazarazu



A World Cup champion in '98, and a European Champion in 2000, Lazarazu retired knowing he accomplished what every footballer desires in their career. Additionally, Lazarazu is a UEFA Champions League Champion. He's widely known for both his offensive capabilities, providing accurate crosses from the touch line.

14. “King Kanu” – Nwankwo Kanu

Everywhere Kanu played, a level of success was always gained by the club he played for. Overall, he's a winner of the Champions League, The UEFA Super Cup, the UEFA Cup, The Premier League (2x), FA Cup (3x), and the U-17 World Cup. He's regarded as one of the best Nigerian, if not, African football players in history.

13. “The Wolf” – Nadine Kessler

The four-time Bundesliga winner, Kessler's accomplishments do the talking for her. Additionally, she's also a winner of the UEFA Women's Euro in 2013, further cementing her status as a legend in women's football.

12. “Spellstrike” – Giuly

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Playing in Spain, France, and Italy, Giuly's tasted success everywhere he's went. With Barcelona he won the La Liga twice, and with Roma he won the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana. He then went to PSG, where his club won the Coupe de France. He was also a member of the National team, helping them win the 2003 FIFA Confederations Cup.

11. “The Arctic Soldier” – John Arne Riise

Riise is mostly known for his time in Liverpool, where he helped the team win the FA Cup, The Champions League, And The UEFA Super Cup twice. He's the most capped player on the Norwegian national team, making him both a club and national legend.

10. “The Conductor” – Tomáš Rosický

Rosický gets the conductor moniker for being known as a shifty, rhythmic player. His older years were marred by injuries, but he was still one of the most exciting players to watch at the time. He played as the captain of the Czech Republic National team for 10 years.

9. “Fast Future” – Paulo Futre

Paulo Futre's career saw him play in Portugal, France, Italy, Spain, and England. He even played some time in Japan. He receives the “Fast” part of his moniker due to his incredible breakaway speed and momentum.

8. “Flashfreeze” – Dimitar Berbatov

Regarded as one of the best Bulgarian footballers of all time, Berbatov was destructive wherever he played. He won the Premier League twice with Manchester United, and helped bring the team across multiple Champions League runs. He's his countries leading all-time goal scorer.

7. “Bombarder” – Sonia Bompastor

In every season Bompastor played for Lyonnais, she earned the D1 Arkema title every season. That's a whopping six times she helped lead her team to triumph. Additionally, Bompastor is a three time UWCL Champion, twice as a player, and once as team manager.

6. “Kuningas” – Jari Litmanen

Litmanen is arguably one of the best Finnish footballers of all time. In his initial seven year run with Ajax, Litmanen won the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, and the Dutch Super Cup (3x). Additionally, he is the highest goal-scorer in Europe for Ajax with 26 goals. While he is most remembered for his stint with Ajax, he played well even until his final years with other teams.

5. “O Maestro” – Rui Costa

Costa brought much success to AC Milan while also exciting the whole country of Portugal with his national team appearances. With Milan, Costa helped the team win the Champions League in 2003, and took them to the final again a year later. Costa also brought success to Benfica and Fiorentina as well, always playing at an elite-level.

4. “Kaptain Kompany” – Vincent Kompany

Kompany as an international player was so close to tasting the ultimate victory with his national team in 2018. But as a club player, he helped his Manchester City club win the Premier League four times. He now serves as a manager for Burnley, where he won an EFL championship in his first year managing the team.

3. “Agent Macca” – Steve McManaman

Try saying his last name three times in a row really fast. Jokes aside, this two-time Champions League winner is considered to be one of the best English footballers to every play the game. He played 10 seasons with Liverpool before going on to play for Real Madrid. In just four years with the team he added two La Liga and two Champions League championships to his belt.

2. “Tricky Beas” – DeMarcus Beasley

The only U.S. men's player to participate in four world cups, Beasley is one of the best footballers from the states. He is a four-time CONCACAF Gold Cup Winner.

1. “The Motor” – Ramires

The Brazilian midfielder was mostly known for his tenure with Chelsea, where he won the Champions League, The Europa League, The Premier League, and the FA Cup. He receives the Motor moniker due to his impressive pursuit skills and versatility.

FC 24 Release Date

And that is all 19 Heroes confirmed for EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team. Overall, we see a wide selection of former footballers who helped pave the way for their clubs. EA did indeed truly select a group of heroes that inspired waves of young footballers the years.

EA Sports FC 24 is available for pre-order for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. The game launches on September 29th.

Visit ClutchPoints Gaming for all the latest.