EA Sports PGA Tour came out with another update today that adds the highly anticipated performance mode. PS5 and Xbox Series X can activate the new feature by heading into the visual settings screen. From there, you should see a new Visual Quality setting that can be toggled between Performance Mode and Quality Mode.

According to the official notes, here are the main differences:

“Quality Mode” represents the game’s current behavior, which provides the highest quality visuals at 30 frames per second (FPS).

“Performance Mode” is an all-new rendering mode, which provides smoother camera motion and animation at 60 FPS, at the expense of lower resolution and visual fidelity.

Another big improvement was the removal of a bug that would affect career mode. According to the notes, the bug would make “leaderboards show “E” for every golfer during intro and outro sequences, regardless of their actual score”.

The already looked visually pleasing, which we praised in our review of the game. The new Performance Mode should make it look even better than its competitor, PGA Tour 2k23.

EA Sports PGA Tour Title Update 4.5 Full Notes

Gameplay: “Round Settings” have been added to the scorecard screen, so that settings such as wind speed and course conditions can be referenced while in gameplay.

Courses: Global: Reduce popping of bushes and tall grass during hole flyovers on a number of courses. Banff Springs: Reduce shadow popping during hole flyovers. LACC: Add grandstand behind hole 2 green and remove grandstand behind hole 11 green. LACC: Fix for missing stairs on the greenside grandstand at hole 14. LACC: Removed green awnings from the clubhouse. LACC: Removed all visible mow lines. LACC: Fix LACC flag on the right side of hole 1 not reacting to wind. LACC: Fix tree branches clipping through the concrete pillar underneath the bridge at hole 9. LACC: Replace USGA tee markers with U.S. Open tee markers. Oak Hill: Fix for shadow popping in bunkers.

Golfers: Update Jessika Korda’s round 2 and 3 outfits.



Branding, UI, General Stability, Etc.

Branding

Fix for the “Dominican Open” tournament in Career mode showing “The Players” branding. Update logo on U.S. Open ball marker to be more clearly visible. Update caddie bibs to use the latest U.S. Open logo. Update images in the store on some gear to use the latest U.S. Open logo.

UI: Event Info Screen now displays Gameplay Style and Swing Mechanic for the upcoming round. Equipment: Backing out of the select loft screen will now display specs for the selected type of club instead of always displaying specs for fairway woods. Quests: Fix for “Quest Complete” popup showing unlocalized text for items.

General Stability: Fix for a number of crashes and softlocks related to network disconnects in a variety of areas of the game. Improvements to crash reporting metrics. Additional crash and stability-related fixes.

Misc: Visual improvements to some hairstyles, fixing instances where lighting was unintentionally reflecting off head texture which caused hair to look thinner than intended. Fix for rare occurrences where button spamming after restarting a match or requesting an unplayable lie would cause the golfer to move to an incorrect location on the course.



PGA Tour Details

That wraps it up for this update. EA Sports PGA Tour is the developer's latest golf-simulation game, which released on April 7th, 2023 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X.

