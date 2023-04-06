Following a breakout season by quarterback Jalen Hurts, the Philadelphia Eagles made it all the way to Super Bowl LVII. Unfortunately for the Birds, they could not beat MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, losing 38-35 on a last-minute field goal.

To make matters worse, Philadelphia will look different in the upcoming 2023 season. The team ended up losing many key players in the 2023 offseason.

Starting safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson signed with the Detroit Lions after co-leading the league with six interceptions in his lone season with the Eagles.

Running back Miles Sanders is joining the Carolina Panthers. Notably, one of the top defenders in the 2023 free-agency class, Javon Hargrave inked a four-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers.

Because of that, Philadelphia’s moves in the offseason gain even more importance, especially what the team will do in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Birds have six total picks, including two in the first round at No. 10 and 30. With hopes of going further this upcoming season, the Eagles should get players who can contribute right away.

Still, there are some areas the team should prioritize in the draft. Also, some players could be projects rather than ready-to-contribute rookies.

With that being said, here are three players the Philadelphia Eagles should avoid in the 2023 NFL Draft.

3. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR – Ohio State

Considered by many the best wideout in this class, Jaxon Smith-Njigba out of Ohio State should be available at No. 10 for the Eagles.

In 2021, his best college season, he had 95 receptions for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns. He also added 7.5 yards per return. For his performances, the Buckeyes star received a Third-Team All-American selection.

Unfortunately, the junior appeared in just three games in 2022 due to a hamstring injury. Even with the injury, many expect Smith-Njigba to be a first-round pick and even the first wide receiver off the board.

Although his potential is certainly something to keep an eye on, his injury alone is something that works against him potentially going to the Eagles. The Birds need players who can be ready to contribute in Week 1- and given the way the Buckeyes star’s injury lingered in 2022, there might just be too much risk for the Eagles here.

Currently, Philadelphia has DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown as its main wideouts.

If the Eagles really want to add another receiver, they could wait until No. 30 and add Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt or pick someone else in the second round.

2. Lukas Van Ness, EDGE – Iowa

Another player who could be available at No. 10 is EDGE Lukas Van Ness. The defensive line might be an area that the Eagles choose to address in the draft due to their losses in free agency.

Linebacker T.J. Edwards left and signed with the Chicago Bears on a three-year, $19 million deal. As previously mentioned, Hargrave ended up joining the Niners.

This past season, Van Ness recorded 36 total tackles with 18 being solo and 6.5 sacks. For his career, he had a total of 13.5 sacks.

Another thing worth noting is that even with a first-round projection, Van Ness was never a starter at Iowa. He came off the bench in all 27 games he appeared in and was mostly a rotational piece.

Because of that, Van Ness might still need some time until he is ready to be an impactful player in the NFL. With the Eagles aiming for a title, it might be a better idea to go another route with their No. 10 pick.

1. Adetomiwa Adebawore, DE – Northwestern

Another defensive lineman who could be on Philadelphia’s radar- this time at No. 30- is Adetomiwa Adebawore.

In his senior year with Northwestern, he registered 38 total tackles with 27 of them being solo, nine for loss and a pass defense. He also forced two fumbles and had 5.0 sacks.

For his performances, he earned Third-Team All-Big Ten honors. He previously received an All-Big Ten honorable mention as a junior.

While he was not originally projected to go high in the draft, his showing at the NFL Scouting Combine boosted his stock.

One of his most notable moments was when he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.49 seconds. At 6-2 and 282 pounds, he displayed his speed and explosiveness, which likely helped him rise up draft boards.

Although Adebawore could become a solid backup piece right away, Philadelphia could get a rotational player in the latter rounds or even in free agency. Because of that, it could opt to go with other prospects at No. 30.

All things considered, Adetomiwa Adebawore could be an interesting addition to a rebuilding franchise. However, for a contending organization such as the Eagles, it might be the best option to select him as early as the first round.