3 Eagles players battling for roster spots who impressed in preseason opener vs. Jets

The Philadelphia Eagles lost to the New York Jets 24-21 in their preseason opener. The game was competitive throughout and both teams had players display potential. However, Zach Wilson suffered a concerning injury for New York which has Jets fans worried. Nonetheless, the Eagles escaped this game with a number of positives despite taking the loss.

Let’s take a look at 3 Eagles players who impressed in the preseason opener.

Eagles who impressed in preseason opener

Jason Huntley, RB

In the preseason, it’s all about what you can do in limited action. Huntley received the majority of the rushing attempts and took advantage of the opportunity. He tallied 48 rushing yards to go along with a touchdown. Additionally, he reeled 4 receptions on 5 targets in the passing game. Huntley displayed impressive versatility as a receiving back in the contest.

It should be noted that he lost a fumble. So it certainly wasn’t a perfect game for the Eagles running back. But his talent is interesting and the Eagles might have a future star in Jason Huntley.

Huntley’s pure speed to go along with his ability to crash through defenders is certainly impressive. So as long as he takes better care of the football moving forward, Huntley might earn a bigger role for this Eagles team.

Noah Togai, TE

Tight end is an evolving position. They need to have smooth hands in order to standout at the position. Sure, blocking is still an important aspect of the game for tight ends. But they are becoming a vital piece to many team’s passing attacks. And Noah Togai stepped up on offense in the Eagles’ preseason opener.

Togai, a 2020 undrafted free agent signee by Philadelphia, tallied 4 receptions on 4 targets. He record 29 yards as well. Togai wasn’t catching long-bombs for big yards by any means. But the tight end was a reliable short-pass option for the Eagles. If he continues to play like he did in this game, he might carve out a decent role in 2022.

Kyzir White, LB

The Eagles had a number of different defensive players who impressed in the game. But Kyzir White stood out.

The 26-year old linebacker recorded just 1 tackle. But he also caught an interception and had a pass deflection. And linebackers who can interrupt opposing team’s passing games are valuable to say the least.

His INT went for a 27-yard return for good measure. The interception also came against Wilson prior to his injury. So it wasn’t as if he picked off a third string QB. The pass from Wilson wasn’t thrown well, but Kyzir White read it out of Wilson’s hand which led to the easy interception.

The Eagles social media team shared a video of his INT.

Final thoughts

The Eagles enjoyed a decent 2021 campaign. Their 9-8 record led to a second place standing in the NFC East. Although that mark was good enough for a playoff appearance, the Eagles want to take the next step forward and catch the Dallas Cowboys this season.

Obiovulsy, most of the discussion will revolve around Philadelphia’s big name players such as Jalen Hurts. And for the record, Hurts went 6-6 in the preseason opener. But Philadelphia will need unsung heroes as well. If they can have players continuously step up this season then the Eagles may be able to contend for the NFC East division crown.