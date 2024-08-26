Although they disappointed at the end of last season, the Philadelphia Eagles are still looked at as Super Bowl contenders because of their deep and star-studded roster. The team has so much talent on the roster that they will have some super tough decisions to make on Tuesday, Aug. 27. That is NFL cut-down day, where teams have to trim their rosters from the offseason maximum of 90 players down to 53 players.

While we aren't in Philadelphia's front office and don't know all of the ins and outs that have happened within the organization over the last few months, we have been watching the team closely during training camp and the preseason.

For that reason, we have a decent feel for what the Eagles' regular season roster will look like like. With that said, here is our Eagles' 53-man roster prediction.

Quarterback (2):

Jalen Hurts, Kenny Pickett

Many insiders predict the Eagles to keep Tanner McKee, and therefore, keep three quarterbacks on the active roster. NFL cut-down day is always full of surprises though, and we think the Eagles simply have too many talented players to warrant wasting a roster spot on a third-string signal-caller. The team's defense, specifically, could benefit from one roster spot being opened up.

Jalen Hurts is the team's franchise quarterback, and because of the frequency in which he runs the football, the team needs a decent backup quarterback. They believe Kenny Pickett can be that player, as he was a first-rounder as recently as 2022.

While there is a chance that another team would pick up McKee, it is more likely that he would fall back into Philadelphia's lap and land on the practice squad. The Eagles could then call him up to the active roster in emergency situations. But Philadelphia would be in a bad place if they ever had to do that, so using an extra roster spot elsewhere makes the most sense when constructing the Eagles 53-man roster.

Running back (3):

Saquon Barkley, Kenneth Gainwell, Will Shipley

The Eagles were heavily reliant on using Jalen Hurts as a runner in short-yardage situations last season. The tush push is effective, but it leaves Hurts vulnerable to injuries. Luckily, the team shouldn't have to use the play as much this year, as Saquon Barkley will demand a large carry load in 2024.

The team has often used three-plus running backs on a week-to-week basis in recent years, though. Kenneth Gainwell is a solid backup running back, and Will Shipley was the team's fourth-round pick this year, so both players will get touches this season.

Wide Receiver (6):

A.J Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, Britain Covey, Johnny Wilson, Ainias Smith

A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith form one of the best receiving duos in the NFL, but the Eagles were desperate to add a third starter to their receiving corps. They did that by pulling off an inner-divisional trade with the Washington Commanders that brings Jahan Dotson into the fold.

Dotson's presence likely means Parris Campbell, who is currently listed as a starter, is on the hot seat. Britain Covey and Johnny Wilson have played too well during training camp not to get a roster spot, and cutting Ainias Smith would be too tough of a pill for Howie Roseman to swallow, considering he was a fifth-round pick this year.

That means we don't think Campbell will make the final roster, nor will John Ross. The former 40-year dash scouting combine record holder was attempting an NFL comeback, but a preseason injury took away his chance to make the team.

Tight end (3):

Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra, E.J. Jenkins

The addition of Dotson and the depth in other position groups makes it unlikely that the Eagles can keep more than three tight ends. Dallas Goedert is a lock as the starter, and Grant Calcaterra is penciled in as the backup. That means E.J. Jenkins and Albert Okwuegbunam will be fighting for the final spot.

Okwuegbunam has speed and talent, but it hasn't translated to on-field production, so we think he misses out on the 53-man roster.

Offensive line (10):

Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Lane Johnson, Mekhi Benton, Darian Kinnard, Trevor Keegan, Dylan McMahon, Fred Johnson

Despite the retirement of Jason Kelce, the Eagles still have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Tyler Steen, Lane Johnson, and Cam Jurgens – the latter of whom is taking over for Kelce – should thrive in both pass protection and run protection.

Mekhi Benton is the most intriguing option off of the bench. The former first-rounder was once viewed as a potential franchise building block tackle on the New York Jets, but injuries prevented that from ever happening. Now he is playing on the inside in Philadelphia.

Defensive line (11):

Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Milton Williams, Marlon Tuipulotu, Thomas Booker IV, Josh Sweat, Bryce Huff, Nolan Smith, Brandon Graham, Jalyx Hunt, Patrick Johnson

The Eagles always have lots of talent in the trenches on defense. Their front seven will once again be stacked, especially when it comes to their defensive tackles and edge rushers. Jordan Davis is a mountain of a man, and Jalen Carter was one of the best prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft. The two will start alongside Milton Williams on the defensive front, while Josh Sweat and Bryce Huff will be rushing the quarterback off of the edge.

That leaves a lot of talent on the bench. Brandon Graham is a franchise legend, and Nolan Smith is a great pass-rushing specialist. Even Jalyx Hunt has exceeded expectations during training camp and the preseason. Marlon Tuipulotu, Thomas Booker, and Patrick Johnson all earn roster spots, too. Johnson does so because of his special teams ability, and Booker does so because he has been a standout player leading up to the regular season. That still leaves Moro Ojomo without a roster spot.

Linebacker (5):

Devin White, Zack Baun, Nakobe Dean, Jeremiah Trotter, Ben VanSumeren

Devin White was one of the Eagles' biggest free agent acquisitions, and he brings a lot of competition to Philadelphia's linebacker unit. Zack Baun, Nakobe Dean, and Jeremiah Trotter are all starting-caliber linebackers, too, and Ben VanSumeren will provide depth at the position in Vic Fangio's defense.

Cornerback (5):

Darius Slay, Quinyon Mitchell, Isaiah Rodgers, Kelee Ringo, Cooper DeJean

The Eagles' secondary was bad last season, so the team invested heavily into the cornerback position. Their stellar 2024 NFL Draft was headlined by Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. The two cornerbacks were the first two players Philadelphia selected in the draft.

Darius Slay is the team's star, and Isaiah Rodgers will get a lot of time on the opposite side of him. Kelee Ringo is another young, up-and-coming cornerback on the roster. Josh Jobe and Eli Ricks were two of the hardest cuts for us to make, but two of the team's safeties can play cornerback, so it didn't make much sense to roster an additional cornerback.

Safety (5):

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Reed Blankenship, James Bradberry, Tristin McCollum, Avonte Maddox

The safeties we referenced in the cornerback portion of the article were James Bradberry and Avonte Maddox. Bradberry is a former Pro Bowler who struggled after hitting 30 years old last year. Bradberry is firmly on the roster bubble, but he has played better than expected after switching positions, and his veteran presence could be valuable on the team. Maddox will see time in nickel defenses guarding slot receivers.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson is back with the Eagles after spending a year with the Detroit Lions. Gardner-Johnson helped lead the Eagles to the Super Bowl the last time he played in Philadelphia, and he even led the league in interceptions that season. Reed Blakenship will be the other starting safety, and Tristin McCollum is a valuable depth piece.

Specialists (3):

Jake Elliot, Braden Mann, Rick Lovato

There aren't any special teams battles to speak of in Philadelphia. Jake Elliot is locked in as the team's kicker, Braden Mann is penciled in as their punter, and Rick Lovato has a roster spot secured as a long snapper.