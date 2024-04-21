As the NFL Draft approaches, the Philadelphia Eagles find themselves at a critical crossroads. Coming off a season that fell quite short of expectations, the Eagles are set to recalibrate and strengthen their roster with key draft picks. This mock draft explores potential selections that could bolster their competitiveness and address urgent needs. The right moves could position them as strong contenders in the 2024 season.
Philadelphia Eagles' 2023 Season Recap
The Eagles began the 2023 season with impressive momentum. They boasted the league's best record at 10-1 as December approached. Despite this strong start, defensive weaknesses became increasingly apparent. This eventually led to a decline in performance that resulted in a Wild Card playoff spot. That's where they were upset by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Despite these challenges, the Eagles have a promising young core, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts. This could keep them competitive in the years ahead. Yet, head coach Nick Sirianni and general manager Howie Roseman face significant tasks in the draft to enhance this core group.
Draft Context
Defensive vulnerabilities, particularly in pass coverage, were a significant issue for the Eagles in 2023. The team's cornerbacks were among the lowest-ranked in the league in coverage. Although reuniting with CJ Gardner-Johnson will bolster their slot coverage, the Eagles urgently need to inject top-tier talent at the cornerback position. This is especially true as Darius Slay and James Bradberry advance in age.
In free agency, the team acquired DeVante Parker. However, his inability to separate from defenders downfield following a disappointing season means the Eagles should seek a potent weapon to complement AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith. Moreover, for the first time in over a decade, there’s an opening at center. Sure, Cam Jurgens could step into this role. That said, Philadelphia might also consider drafting a right guard if a good one is available.
Here we will look at the rookie prospects that the Philadelphia Eagles might pick up in our 7-round 2024 Mock Draft.
Pick No. 22: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
Kool-Aid McKinstry is not just a talented cornerback. He is a proven starter from his freshman year under Nick Saban at Alabama. Standing at 6'1, McKinstry possesses the ideal size and length needed to compete against larger NFL receivers on the outside. He excels in press-man coverage and demonstrates a solid understanding of zone spacing. McKinstry has a remarkable ability to play the ball effectively in trail technique without direct vision on the quarterback. Yes, he may not be the most explosive athlete. However, his smooth style and calm demeanor on the field stand out as his prime qualities.
Pick No. 50: Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington
Ja'Lynn Polk may have limitations in his route-running. However, his ability to dominate in contested catches is exceptional among his draft class. This skill alone makes him a valuable asset. It should ensure his placement on an NFL roster due to his potential for making impactful plays.
Pick No. 53: Payton Wilson, LB, NC State
Payton Wilson showcases the attributes of a first-round pick with his impressive combination of length, agility, and intelligence. However, concerns about his injury history and age might delay his selection. When healthy, Wilson is capable of being a lead inside linebacker in any defensive setup.
Pick No. 120: Trevor Keegan, OL, Michigan
Trevor Keegan brings intelligence, coordination, and explosiveness to the offensive line. These make him an ideal fit for a man or gap-blocking scheme. Although he may lack the raw power of some peers, his balanced and explosive approach provides him with the potential to start.
Pick No. 161: Tahj Washington, WR, USC
Tahj Washington is a smaller statured receiver. Still, he is projected to fill roles in the slot and special teams. His diverse athletic background, which includes soccer and track, enhances his versatility and agility on the football field.
Pick No. 171: Joe Milton III, QB, Tennessee
Joe Milton III is a physically impressive prospect. He stands 6'5 and weighs 235 pounds. He also has significant mobility and a powerful arm. Milton's experience in Tennessee's shotgun-based vertical offense and his capability in power/RPO schemes highlight his strengths. However, he needs to develop better processing skills, instincts, and accuracy to be considered a potential NFL starter.
Pick No. 172: Braiden McGregor, EDGE, Michigan
Braiden McGregor was once a highly-touted recruit. In 2023, he rebounded from significant high school injuries to secure a starting role at Michigan. Although his arm length is less than ideal, he compensates with good height, explosiveness, and flexibility.
Pick No. 210: Miyan Williams, RB, Ohio State
Miyan Williams is a compact, decisive runner who excels in powering through gaps and zones with urgency and determination. Yes, he lacks top-end burst and elusiveness. Still, Williams is effective at maximizing yardage through physical runs and consistently moving forward.
This mock draft is meticulously designed to bolster the Philadelphia Eagles in crucial areas, setting the stage for future success and development in the competitive landscape of the NFL.