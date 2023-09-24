The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off a 34-28 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. As the Eagles prepare to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football, here are four bold predictions for the game that could lead to another victory for Philadelphia.

The Vikings game was a high-scoring affair, with both teams showcasing their offensive prowess. Eagles running back D'Andre Swift had a standout performance, rushing for a career-high 175 yards and scoring a touchdown. This dominant display on the ground played a crucial role in Philly's success.

The Vikings struggled with turnovers throughout the game, which ultimately proved to be their downfall. Despite a valiant effort to stay within reach of the Eagles, the Vikings' ball security issues and turnovers hindered their chances of victory. Philly, on the other hand, capitalized on these mistakes and were able to maintain their lead throughout the game, securing the win in front of their home crowd at Lincoln Financial Field.

Here are our four bold predictions for the Philadelphia Eagles as they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3.

4. Jalen Hurts lights up skies with 300 Yards, 3 Touchdowns

Jalen Hurts completed 18-of-23 passes for 193 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the Eagles' 34-28 win over the Vikings on Thursday night. He also rushed 12 times for 35 yards and two more scores. Hurts' yardage numbers certainly didn't set fantasy managers' pulses racing, but the All-Pro quarterback's three touchdowns went a long way to making up for it.

Hurts' one score through the air was a beauty of a 63-yard pass to DeVonta Smith early in the third quarter to help extend to the Eagles' lead to 20-7 at the time. Hurts also crossed the goal line on 1-yard runs in the second and third quarter, his first two rushing touchdowns of the campaign. The fourth-year pro has curiously fallen short of the 200-yard mark through the air in the first two games of the season, but Swift's 175-yard rushing night helped keep Hurts' workload light and efficient. The dynamic signal-caller now gets some extra rest before a Monday night showdown against the Buccaneers.

As the Eagles gear up to face the Buccaneers in Week 3, all eyes will be on Hurts. With the Eagles boasting a talented receiving corps, Hurts is primed for a breakout performance. Expect him to exploit Tampa Bay's secondary and post impressive numbers, with a projected stat line of 300 passing yards and three touchdown passes.

3. Eagles' defense unleashes havoc with 3 sacks, 2 INTs

Philadelphia's defense wasn't great in Week 2, but it's poised to return to form in Week 3. Under the leadership of standout players such as defensive end Josh Sweat and cornerback Darius Slay, the Eagles' defensive unit will relentlessly pressure Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield. This unrelenting pressure is expected to result in three crucial sacks and two game-changing interceptions. This defensive prowess will throw a wrench into Tampa Bay's offensive rhythm, providing the Eagles with a substantial advantage on the field.

2. D'Andre Swift runs wild for 150 yards, 2 TDs

Swift rushed 28 times for 175 yards and a touchdown and brought in all three targets for six yards in the Eagles' 34-28 win over the Vikings on Thursday night. Playing the first game of his professional career in his hometown of Philadelphia, Swift took full advantage of the opportunity by authoring a career-best rushing performance.

The offseason arrival, who had logged just 19 snaps in his Eagles debut in Week 1 against the Patriots, exceeded 20 carries for only the second time in his career and established a new personal best in rushing yards. Swift's stellar effort came in part due to Kenneth Gainwell's absence due to a rib injury and Boston Scott's (concussion) early exit, but after a night of noteworthy plays that included a 43-yard run and a 2-yard touchdown rush with 4:13 remaining that essentially sealed the game, it will be difficult to deny Swift leadership of the ground game in a tough Week 3 road matchup against the Buccaneers on Monday night.

Following his stellar performance against the Vikings, Swift is set to play a pivotal role in the Eagles' offensive game plan in Week 3. Swift's explosive running style, combined with his knack for breaking tackles, is expected to result in another terrific showing. Anticipate the Eagles running back racking up an impressive 150 rushing yards along with two rushing touchdowns, showcasing his dynamic ability to change the course of the game.

1. Eagles secure a convincing double-digit victory

Despite being on the road, the Eagles find themselves as the clear favorite against the surprising 2-0 Buccaneers. While Philly hasn't put forth a completely dominant performance just yet, look for another win with a projected final score of 31-20 to move to 3-0. Philadelphia's all-around performance will leave no doubt about their superiority on the field, reaffirming their status as a team to watch in the NFL.