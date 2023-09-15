Hometown heroes are the ones who perform the best. They see the stands rooting for them immediately when their name is called. D'Andre Swift was exactly that in the Philadelphia Eagles' NFL Week 2 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. The running back even notched a rushing record that only LeSean McCoy achieved in their win.

The Jalen Hurts-led Eagles now improve to two wins and zero losses after NFL Week 2. Their secondary was able to contain the Vikings but a lot of the props had to go to their hometown legend, D'Andre Swift. He was rushing like his life depended on it and it paid off.

Swift totaled 175 rushing yards and 28 carries in a feat not seen since LeSean McCoy's 2013 stint where he set the most rushing yards in a game. The cherry on top was he also got a touchdown for the Eagles. Fans went nuts at the sight of Swift exploding in rushing yards.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

“D’Andre Swift is that guy. The elite talent will always rise to the top, ” a fan wrote after they won against the Vikings.

Others were more concerned about their fantasy teams, “Starting D'Andre Swift in your fantasy league this week is a genius move and means that you know what you are doing.” Some fans also stated how much they were a fan of the running back way back, “I ALWAYS start D'Andre Swift. I've been on Team Swifty since he committed to UGA.”

This could be the start of a new Philly legend and a resurgence of the running back position.