Here are the latest Fletcher Cox and Zach Cunningham injury updates for the Eagles ahead of their Week 13 49ers showdown.

The Philadelphia Eagles are getting ready for a huge NFC matchup with the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13. Unfortunately for the Eagles, after a brutal overtime win over the Buffalo Bills last Sunday, the latest Fletcher Cox and Zach Cunningham injury updates aren’t great.

“Fletcher Cox (groin) and Zach Cunningham (hamstring) are not practicing today,” NBC Sports Philly’s Dave Zangaro reported on Thursday.

Both standout defenders left the Eagles win over the Bills on Sunday and didn’t return. While neither will likely have an official injury designation until the deadline on Friday, the fact that neither practiced on Thursday is not a great sign.

The Eagles head into Week 13 against the 49ers with a pretty long list of players not in practice. In addition to the Fletcher Cox and Zach Cunningham injury updates Zangaro also reported that tight end Dallas Goedert (forearm) was out of practice as well, although he did catch passes on the sideline.

TE Grant Calcaterra (ankle) and safety Justin Evans (knee) also missed practice three days ahead of the game.

Possibly more concerning for Eagles fans is the star-studded list of players who were limited in Thursday’s practice. This includes wide receiver AJ Brown (thigh), defensive tackle Jordan Davis (hamstring), offensive tackle Lane Johnson (groin), WR Julio Jones (knee), DeVonta Smith (knee), and D'Andre Swift (ankle).

For most of those players, it is likely just a rest day ahead of the Eagles NFC-topping Week 13 matchup. However, it is worth noting that Johnson is still not fully back at practice after being a late scratch for last week’s Bills game.