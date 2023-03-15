Following the re-signing of Pro Bowl cornerback James Bradberry, Philadelphia Eagles fans flocked to Twitter to make it clear they want C.J. Gardner-Johnson back in the secondary as well.

The bulk of the tweets were short and simple, but they all held the same message, some directed toward Eagles general manager Howie Roseman.

Now gotta secure CJGJ. https://t.co/IVxPNQvKBg — Kevin Negandhi (@KevinNegandhi) March 14, 2023

|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|

Re-sign CJGJ, Howie

|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|

(__/) ||

( •ㅅ•) ||

/ づ — Brooklyn (@Brookie425) March 14, 2023

If Howie gets CJGJ back he’s the goat. Needed this with Dallas adding Gilly https://t.co/kqYm0VSqCv — C4 (@PAPAxC4) March 14, 2023

Gardner-Johnson was acquired by the Eagles days before the start of the 2022 season from the New Orleans Saints and quickly became a star in Philadelphia. Despite missing five games due to injury, he led the league with six interceptions in the 12 games he did play.

Gardner-Johnson and Bradberry, along with former first-team All-Pro corner Darius Slay, led a dominant Eagles secondary en route to Philly’s fourth NFC title last season. Slay himself has been given permission by the team to pursue a trade.

After a quiet first day of free agency, the Eagles made a slew of moves on Tuesday. In addition to re-signing Bradberry, Philadelphia also brought back Jason Kelce and Boston Scott and handed a one-year deal to former Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny.

The Eagles have already lost a number of key free agents on the defensive side of the ball this offseason. Two of their starting linebackers have departed, T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White, and Pro Bowl defensive tackle Javon Hargrave is expected to sign with the San Francisco 49ers.

Whatever Gardner-Johnson’s future holds, there is no doubt Eagles fans want to see his career continue in the City of Brotherly Love.