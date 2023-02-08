Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick has joined the internet in calling out Kansas City Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster for his bold Philly cheesesteak take.

Six days before the Chiefs get ready to take on the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, Smith-Schuster claimed that “the best Philly Cheesesteaks are not in Philly.” Haason Reddick good-naturedly pushed back on Smith-Schuster’s take in a tweet.

Aye, somebody get this man a proper Philly cheesesteak!!! He talking crazy 😂 https://t.co/HxBlQBkH31 — Haason 7 Reddick (@Haason7Reddick) February 7, 2023

Smith-Schuster was clearly having fun while poking the city of Philadelphia, laughing in between his thoughts on the city’s marquee food.

“Definitely not Philly!” Smith-Schuster said when asked by a reporter which city makes the best cheesesteaks.

Not surprisingly, many Eagles fans didn’t take too kindly upon hearing what Smith-Schuster said.

While speaking with the media Monday night, Smith-Schuster praised the food of Kansas City. The wide receiver listed his top five barbeque restaurants in the city where he now plays home games.

Smith-Schuster has never played for the Eagles, but he spent most of his NFL career just a short drive away from Philadelphia. The Chiefs receiver played with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2017-2021 before joining Kansas City in free agency.

Reddick has only been on the Eagles for a season. The linebacker immediately became one of Philadelphia’s most important players. Reddick led the team with 16 sacks in the regular season before recording 3.5 more sacks in the Eagles’ two playoff wins.

Reddick could follow up his verbal jab to Smith-Schuster with a real-life hit on Sunday with the NFL championship on the line. Smith-Schuster is expected to play in the Super Bowl after suffering an injury in the AFC Championship Game.