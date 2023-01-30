Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Haason Reddick is not among the NFL Defensive Player of the Year finalists. He’s not forgotten about it, which he perceives to be a disrespect to the body of work he’s done with the Eagles in the 2022 NFL season.

Reddick, however, made a tremendous impact in the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers, and he was not going to let the moment go by without speaking his mind about the DPOY snub.

“Hey, s**t, I think my play said it today. And that’s all I need to say on that,” Reddick said following the Eagles’ 31-7 home win against the 49ers, via Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

It was an early Haason Reddick strip sack of 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy that played a major role in the Eagles’ victory. During that play, Purdy hurt his elbow and was forced to miss nearly the entire contest. With Purdy out, Reddick and the Eagles defense had an easier time containing San Francisco’s attack, which was taken over afterward by fourth-stringer Josh Johnson. The Eagles held the 49ers to only 164 total yards and 11 first downs. Philly, on the other hand, racked up 269 total yards and 25 first downs. Against the 49ers, Reddick posted two sacks and three tackles to go along with a fumble recovery.

The 28-year-old Reddick had 16.0 sacks in the 2022 NFL regular season.

For the record, the three finalists for the Defensive Player of the Year award are Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys, Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs, and Nick Bosa of the 49ers.