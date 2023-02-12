Vic Fangio could end up being a secret weapon for the Philadelphia Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57.

One of the NFL’s best defensive coordinators, Vic Fangio signed a two-week contract with the Eagles ahead of Super Bowl 57, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Fangio’s contract started just after the NFC Championship Game and concludes after the Eagles play the Chiefs.

Fangio is set to officially become the Miami Dolphins’ defensive coordinator for the 2023 season. Until that happens, however, Fangio has reportedly been assisting the Eagles’ offense. Fangio knows the Chiefs well after being the Denver Broncos’ head coach from 2019-2021.

The Chiefs went 6-0 against the Broncos during Fangio’s time in Denver. The Chiefs scored 23 points or fewer in three of their last five meetings with Fangio’s Broncos.

Kansas City led the NFL in points scored during the regular season. Patrick Mahomes won his second MVP award and is widely recognized as the best quarterback in football. The Chiefs have given up exactly 20 points in both of their playoff wins.

The Eagles have the league’s No. 2 ranked defense and the No. 3 ranked offense. Philadelphia is the first team in the last 25 years to reach the Super Bowl by allowing fewer than 10 points in both of its playoff games. The Eagles have scored 69 points in two playoff games.

There was talk of Fangio becoming a consultant for the Eagles during the 2022 season. The 64-year-old instead decided to take time away from the NFL.

Fangio’s hiatus ended when the Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 for a trip to Super Bowl 57. If Philadelphia beats Kansas City, Fangio will receive a Super Bowl ring, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Fangio is set to sign a three-year contract with the Dolphins. Miami will make Fangio the NFL’s highest-paid defensive coordinator.