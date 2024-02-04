The Eagles' star center had a moutfhul of positive things to say about his brother's girlfriend.

The Philadelphia Eagles were one of the top teams in the NFC this season, but they took a backseat to the Kansas City Chiefs later on as Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have gotten most of the national love.

Recently a star Eagles wideout spoke candidly about the firing of one of the team's brightest offensive minds. An Eagles offensive backfield star also got brutally honest about the team's play down the stretch of the season.

The success of the Chiefs has placed pop star and musical maven Taylor Swift firmly in the spotlight of the NFL world, much to the delight of some and to the chagrin of others.

Now, Jason Kelce is speaking out about his thoughts on Swift's status as a role model and the coverage of her that has resulted nationwide.

Kelce: Swift an ‘Unbelievable' Role Model

Swift got a fresh take from Kelce at the Pro Bowl Games as Travis Kelce's older brother responded to questions about her status as a media darling.

He said the NFL is wise to show Swift on its broadcasts and hinted that he believes they should continue to do so in both the short and the long term.

"The NFL would be foolish not to show (Taylor Swift)." Jason Kelce was asked about the NFL's attention toward Taylor Swift (his brother's girlfriend) this season. "(She is) an unbelievable role model for young women across the globe."@WCPO pic.twitter.com/NBhRwuPiGv — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) February 3, 2024

Eagles Stars Prepare for Pro Bowl Games

Eagles Pro Bowl Games selections for Sunday's event include Kelce, Lane Johnson, Haason Reddick, Landon Dickerson, D'Andre Swift, and AJ Brown. Jalen Hurts and Darius Slay have also been added.

The Games will be broadcast at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday on ESPN.