Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver AJ Brown speaks on the departure of Brian Johnson and blame towards players.

The Philadelphia Eagles entered the 2023 football season with some of the highest expectations in franchise history. Philly was fresh off a Super Bowl appearance against the Kansas City Chiefs. Once the month of December hit for the Eagles, the sky fell. Everything went wrong for Philadelphia, causing changes like firing offensive coordinator Brian Johnson. Star wide receiver AJ Brown spoke on his departure, making sense of the Eagles making offseason moves.

“Somebody has to be the bad guy,” said Brown, per Michael David Smith at Pro Football Talk.

Philadelphia started the season with a 10-1 record. The sun was shining in Philly, but a storm hit them late in the season. They finished the year with an 11-6 record, losing five of their last six. The Eagles didn't just lose at the end of the year, they got trounced by conference rivals with a 33-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys and a 27-10 loss to the New York Giants.

“It comes down to players executing and making plays,” said Brown.

Brown had some down games at the end of the season, but he still had a tremendous year for the Eagles. He capped off the season with 106 receptions on seven touchdowns and 1,456 yards. There are going to be a plethora of changes to the Eagles staff on both sides of the ball, but Brown is putting the responsibility on the players. The Eagles still have some of the best players in the league, some of which led them to the Super Bowl a year ago, but the schematics need to change for them to find success.