The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly are opening the practice window for offensive tackle Jordan Mailata, and he is eligible to return for the team's game against the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football.

Jordan Mailata has been out since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 6 in the Eagles' 20-16 win over the Cleveland Browns. Fred Johnson has filled in at left tackle during Mailata's absence, but it would be huge for the Eagles to get their starting left tackle back for a huge divisional matchup with the Commanders.

Mailata's potential return would put him back next to left guard Landon Dickerson, who is one of the better guards in the NFL. Cam Jurgens, Mekhi Becton and Lane Johnson take up the other three spots. Obviously, with the departure of Jason Kelce this offseason, the Eagles' offensive line is not as strong on the interior. However, it is still a strong point, especially as we have seen in recent weeks. Having a veteran in Lane Johnson on the right side helps a ton next to new starters in Cam Jurgens and Mekhi Becton. When Mailata is back on the field, the Eagles could potentially hit another level offensively in the coming weeks.

Eagles hitting stride in NFC East race

Many expected the NFC East to come down to the Eagles and Dallas Cowboys again this season, but instead, it looks like the Eagles and Commanders will be the two battling for the crown. The Eagles come into this crucial game with a 7-2 record, half of a game up on the Commanders for first place in the division. This is the first two matchups between the two teams this season, with this game taking place in Philadelphia. The second matchup will take place in Washington in Week 16. These two games could make the difference in who wins the NFC East this season.

The Eagles have hit their stride after some shaky performances early on this season. They are coming off of a dominant 34-6 win over the Cowboys on Sunday. Dallas is without starting quarterback Dak Prescott for the remainder of the season, but it was still an impressive performance from Philadelphia. A win against the Commanders would give the Eagles a bit of a cushion in first place, and they would be able to focus on potentially making a run at the No. 1 seed in the NFC. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top on Thursday night.