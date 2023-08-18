The Philadelphia Eagles suffered a couple of injuries during their preseason game against the Cleveland Browns. The most serious one, of course, is the scary injuries to WR Tyrie Cleveland and DT Moro Ojomo. Both players suffered neck injuries at separate points of the game. However, another key player that got injured during the game was rookie linebacker Nolan Smith.

Nolan Smith, a first-round pick in the 2023 draft, hurt his shoulder during the game against the Browns. The Eagles LB went to the medical tent to get his injury checked, but he never returned. Fans are worried, of course, but Smith assured fans that he will be okay, per ESPN.

“Smith, who has opened eyes with his standout play during training camp, told reporters afterward that he is “feeling good” and that he was taken out for precautionary reasons.”

With the preseason having little to no stakes, teams are much more inclined to give the top players rest during the games. Injuries that players would often try to force their way through will be more serious. The Eagles, knowing that Smith will likely play a huge factor in their success, are better off keeping the linebacker safe, especially with him still coming from a different injury.

Smith's injury was overshadowed by the serious injuries to his Eagles teammates. As mentioned, both Cleveland and Ojomo suffered serious injuries that had everyone scared. The injuries were later diagnosed as neck injuries, and both men were stretchered off. Thankfully, it's reported that both players have feelings in their extremities. While it doesn't mean they're out of the woods, it's definitely a good sign.