The Philadelphia Eagles rolled over the Green Bay Packers to start their playoff run. It was a defensive battle that saw Jalen Hurts throw for only 131 yards. Only ten of those yards went to AJ Brown but he ended up as the viral star of the Eagles win because the cameras caught him reading on the sideline. He responded to criticisms about his literary timeout in a conversation with reporters on Wednesday.

“None of that stuff really matters,” Brown said, per Eliot Shorr-Parks of WIP. “I'm going to continue to be myself. I'm not pretending, it's not a facade or anything. So who cares who don't like it? I'm a three-time All-Pro so yeah, I'm gonna pop my s***. That's just what it is. I don't care if nobody like it, I'm not a distraction. Most importantly, I go out there and do my job. So the other s*** don't matter.”

Brown was reading Inner Excellence by Jim Murphy, which jumped to number one on Amazon's bestsellers list within hours. The Eagles won the game despite not getting much out of Brown. He needs to be a bigger part of the game for them to beat the Rams and this reaction should give fans hope.

AJ Brown must put the reading drama behind him for an Eagles win

The Los Angeles Rams are coming to Philadelphia after an emotional win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday. The game was moved to Arizona amid the Los Angeles wildfires but the Rams played like it was a home game. Now they face an Eagles team that needs to improve on their first playoff performance.

AJ Brown is one of the most impactful receivers in the NFL. He opens up the entire offense and the Eagles have superstars that can thrive when he is shut down. But against a team with two great receivers, he needs to dominate this game to get to the NFC Championship Game.

Part of the Rams' key to success against the Vikings was shutting down Justin Jefferson, one of the few receivers in Brown's tier. He had just five receptions for 58 yards and did not reach the end zone. They will look to shut down Brown in a similar way and make Saquon Barkley beat them.

Brown says that Inner Excellence has helped him become a three-time All-Pro and earn a massive contract. He must reach into that well for a big playoff game when the Eagles host the Rams.