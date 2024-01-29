The Philadelphia Eagles continue their offseason moves

The revamp under Nick Sirianni continues. Just days ago, the Philadelphia Eagles took in Vic Fangio and Kellen Moore to spearhead the defense and offense (respectively) as coordinators. Now, it looks like Sirianni is making another move as the team looks to start fresh in 2024. The Eagles are expected to hire former Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt as their defensive line coach, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The #Eagles are expected to hire former #Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt as their D-line coach, per sources. Sweeping staff changes continue under Nick Sirianni, who also is expected to hire one of Hurtt’s assistants in Seattle, Karl Scott, to coach DBs. pic.twitter.com/JlGbVqiy2U — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 29, 2024

Hurtt's departure from the Seahawks comes just after the end of Pete Carroll's tenure as Seattle's head coach. Joining the Seahawks in 2017, Hurtt took on roles as the team's defensive line coach and assistant head coach before being named defensive coordinator in 2022. Currently, the 45-year-old will be working under Fangio to ensure that the Eagles don't experience a repeat of this season's heartbreak.

The Eagles look restart following a troubling season

Philadelphia held a 10-1 record at one point, following their win over the Buffalo Bills during Week 12. The Eagles then lost six of their next seven games with their season ending during the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Additionally, the team already had internal struggles while the regular season was still ongoing. Prior to the Eagles' Week 15 outing against the Seahawks, Matt Patricia was given play-calling duties as the de facto defensive coordinator of the team. Sean Desai, the DC up until that point, was demoted to the coach's box. It didn't solve the Eagles' woes, however, as their late-season downfall continued.

While a major overhaul in the coaching staff raises plenty of uncertainty for the upcoming season, Philadelphia fans can at least cling to the hope that a complete restart may give the team much improved results moving forward.