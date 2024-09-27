The Philadelphia Eagles are going into Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with several injuries to some of their key offensive players. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith's status look in doubt, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“We know that A.J. Brown has not practiced for a couple of weeks dealing with that hamstring injury, which is supposed to have him miss a couple of games,” Rapoport said. “He has missed a couple of games; now he's in danger of missing another game. He hasn't been at practice this week, still dealing with the hamstring injury.

“DeVonta Smith is dealing with a concussion, he has not been at practice so I think he's going to miss a couple of games too. The Philadelphia Eagles go in this week without two of their top receivers.”

The Eagles got a win in Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints without them, and they'll probably have to do the same this week as well.

A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith dealing with injuries for Eagles

A.J. Brown had already missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, and he said himself that he would possibly be out for a few weeks. On the other hand, DeVonta Smith was put in concussion protocol after taking a big hit in the Saints' game, and his status for Week 4 is in doubt. The NFL fined Khristian Boyd $4,600 for his hit on Smith.

As of now, it looks like the Eagles and Jalen Hurts will have to step up, and they still have the talent to win games while their top options are out. The Eagles have some options on offense that can help take the pressure off of Hurts, and they made some big plays already in Week 3.

Running back Saquon Barkley had a big touchdown run that gave them the lead in the fourth quarter, and tight end Dallas Goedert essentially won the Eagles the game with his catch late in the game that got them down in the redzone.

Other players on the team such as Paris Campbell and Jahan Dotson are going to need to step up if the Eagles want to make up for their injuries. It'll be a tough road test against the Buccaneers, so it would be interesting to see if they can stay competitive. Hopefully, Brown and Smith are able to return from their injuries for Week 5 against the Cleveland Browns.