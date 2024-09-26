The Philadelphia Eagles have been hit with another injury blow, as wide receiver and return specialist Britain Covey revealed that he's suffered a broken scapula. He is expected to be sidelined for several weeks while the injury heals, adding to the team's growing list of key absences.

Covey won’t require surgery but is struggling with daily activities, including sleeping and caring for his child, due to the injury, according to Eagles insider John McMullen.

“Just caught up with Britain Covey,” McMullen wrote on his X account. “Confirmed a broken scapula. Expects to miss six weeks or so but no surgery. Painful injury. He said sleeping is tough and daddy duty is more difficult. Has been sitting next to Cooper DeJean in ST meetings since the spring. Expects the rookie to be ready at PR.”

The Eagles are already grappling with injuries to key players, including wide receiver A.J. Brown, who has missed the last two games due to a hamstring issue, and DeVonta Smith, who sustained a concussion during Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints.

So far in 2024, Covey has recorded 34 receiving yards on seven catches and returned one punt for nine yards. Earlier this week, the Eagles placed him on injured reserve due to his broken scapula.

Eagles WR Britain Covey arrived in Philly in 2022

A native of Provo, Utah, Covey made an immediate impact during his freshman year at the University of Utah. With 519 yards on 43 catches, he led the Pac-12 in receiving yards per game, total receiving yards, catches per game, touchdown receptions, and overall receptions.

A member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Covey missed his sophomore and junior seasons at Utah while participating in an LDS mission in Chile. Upon his return, he'd lead his team with 1,400 all-purpose yards as a senior while also racking up 514 yards on 47 catches.

Despite going undrafted in 2022, Covey was signed by the Eagles as a free agent and went on to participate in Super Bowl LVII. Covey followed up his rookie season by leading the NFL with 417 total punt return yards in 2023 and earning a spot as a Pro Bowl alternate.

So far in his NFL career, he's racked up 734 yards on punt returns.

The shorthanded Eagles will be taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa this Sunday, where they will attempt to improve to 3-1 so far in 2024.