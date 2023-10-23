On Sunday evening, the Philadelphia Eagles moved to 6-1 on the season by defeating the Miami Dolphins by a score of 31-17 at home. Coming into the game, there were concerns about the Eagles' offense, which has been relatively shaking thus far on the young season; however, Miami was largely unable to exploit these perceived comings, and a big reason why was the play of center Jason Kelce.

Kelce has long been the stalwart of the Eagles' offensive line, and his play on Sunday against the Dolphins drew a strong reaction from former NFL quarterback turned ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III.

“This man @JasonKelce is a UNICORN,” wrote Griffin III on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “He really does everything great. Anchors in pass pro, passes off twists in the interior, always makes the right defensive identification in both the run and pass game, when he pulls it feels like he always finds his guy and can block in space.”

Jason Kelce has had an illustrious career with the Eagles since he was drafted there in 2011. Widely regarded as one of the best offensive linemen in the league, Kelce has been named to five First Team All Pros and six NFL Pro Bowls throughout his career. He also won a Super Bowl championship with the organization in 2018.

Kelce has been a large part of why the Eagles have found such immense success in each of the last two seasons, and if he continues playing at this pace, it's not hard to envision Philadelphia once again making the Super Bowl in 2024.