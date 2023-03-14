A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

AJ Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles’ success in the 2022 NFL season has put a big target on their back. Apparently, that’s also the case from an individual perspective of their players, with teams picking talents off Philly’s roster via the NFL Free Agency.

While that has sounded the alarm for many Eagles fans worried about whether there would be enough talent left on the team, particularly on defense, to keep Philadelphia being a serious Super Bowl contender in 2023, AJ Brown just wants everyone to calm down –with fruits and vegetables.

Wait, what?

Amid the nonstop transactions in NFL free agency, Brown posted a random tweet enumerating a bunch of fruits and veggies, leaving people scratching their heads.

“Broccolini ,Spinach, cauliflower, asparagus, brussels sprouts ,corn, green beans , greens,cabbage>>> zucchini, squash, carrots cucumber,” AJ Brown said on Twitter, after news that cornerback James Bradberry is staying with the Eagles, thanks to a new three-year contract.

Brown would later explain his green and leafy tweet.

“The reason why I took everyone down a fruit and vegetables rabbit hole is because everyone needs to relax. We’re going to be fine lol. Everybody so anxious about what’s about to happened and I made you all think about fruit lol . Perspective people, perspective lmao😂😂😂”

The Eagles have seen 2022 key defensive pieces T.J. Edwards, Javon Hargrave, and Marcus Epps depart via free agency with new deals with other teams, so retaining Bradberry is at least something Philadelphia fans can consider a win.

In 2022, the Eagles ranked seventh in the league in scoring defense and No. 1 in total defense.