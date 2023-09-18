The Philadelphia Eagles are 2-0 as they try to make another Super Bowl run. However, after defeating the Minnestoa Vikngs on Thursday Night Football, all eyes were on the status of defensive back Avonte Maddox. The latest report states that he will have surgery for a torn pec and could miss the entire season, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

‘Eagles DB Avonte Maddox will have surgery this week to repair a torn pec, sources say after an MRI and additional opinions. The injury will keep him out indefinitely, potentially for the season'

Maddox left Thursday's game early, and this is a huge blow to the Eagles defense. The 2018 fourth-round pick has been in Philadelphia his entire career and played just nine games in the regular season in 2022, finishing with a sack and an interception as well as three forced fumbles.

James Bradberry and Reed Blankenship also missed the game against the Vikings, so the Eagles secondary looks even thinner after losing Avonte Maddox for what could be the entire season, although the timeline right now is indefinitely. It will be worth monitoring to see if the Eagles add any players whether in free agency or on the trade market, and the defense did good enough despite giving up four touchdowns to Kirk Cousins.

Next up for the Eagles is a road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Mike Evans-Baker Mayfield duo has been surprisingly goofdthis season, so it could be another test for a depleted Eagles secondary.