Dom DiSandro will be back on the sideline for the Eagles on Monday

Philadelphia Eagles security chief Dominic DiSandro is now eligible to make his return to the sideline for Monday night's wild card playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk.

Dominic DiSandro was banned from the sideline for the rest of the regular season after an altercation with the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 3. With the postseason here, DiSandro is allowed back on the sideline for the Eagles, and he is expected to be there on Monday against the Buccaneers.

The altercation between DiSandro and the 49ers caused linebacker Dre Greenlaw to be ejected from that game, one that San Francisco went on to win.

The Eagles went on to struggle down the stretch after losing that game to the 49ers that involved the DiSandro altercation with Dre Greenlaw. Philadelphia is hoping to wash that away and start new by picking up a win over the Buccaneers to kickstart a playoff run.

It will be interesting to see if the Eagles can regain form from when they got off to a 10-1 start this season. They have looked nothing like they did earlier in the year, and it was capped off by a 27-10 loss to the New York Giants in the regular season finale. The Eagles pulled their starters eventually, but the Giants were dominating them from the start.

Regardless, the Eagles have to turn the page and put up a much better effort on Monday against the Buccaneers to get things back on track in these playoffs.