Dom DiSandro, remember him? Maybe not, but let's try again.

Do you remember Big Dom?

Now that rings a bell.

But to those who have already forgotten, DiSandro is the Philadelphia Eagles security employee who went viral after a controversial moment during a 2023 game between the NFC East team and the San Francisco 49ers. It can be recalled that DiSandro and 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw got into it after the Niners star slammed Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith into the ground in the third quarter of a Week 13 contest, causing a huge commotion.

With all that being said, DiSandro got a little bit of attention recently when Adam Schefter of ESPN said during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” that Big Dom had received an offer for a movie about his life. Unfortunately for Big Dom fans, “it is not happening,” per Schefter.

“Big Don was approached with a movie deal,” Schefter shared. “They want to do a movie deal about his life.”

“They want to do a movie of his life. You know like he's a big star and he didn't want the attention. He didn't want the money. He was offered a lot of money to do a movie about his life, not happening,” Schefter added.

Perhaps, DiSandro is happy and content with the real-life role he plays for the Eagles. According to the team's official website, DiSandro now carries the title of “senior advisor to the general manager/chief security officer/gameday coaching operations.”

DiSandro is in his 26th season with the Eagles, having joined the franchise in 1999.

Fans react to Adam Schefter's movie news about Eagles' Big Dom

Reactions to Schefter's news on Big Dom have been mixed.

“A big dom movie would feed families,” said a fan.

“The Eagles are 20-3 with Big Dom on the sideline since last year,” an X user wrote.

A different commenter shared: “As a Birds fan, I’m glad it’s not happening. I’m already tired of seeing him on TV. He’s a good dude and does great things for the team, but I swear he looks for the camera and tries to get as much screen time as he can.”

“Big Dom is a legend,” another fan commented.

“The obsession with big dom is bizarre,” chimed in a fan.