The Philadelphia Eagles are having an excellent 2024 season. Philadelphia is 12-2 heading into Week 16 and they are within striking distance of the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. One former NFL head coach believes that the Eagles have the best shot to make the Super Bowl in the NFC.

Bill Belichick dropped a strong statement on the Let's Go! podcast about the Eagles being a Super Bowl favorite.

“That was a game really for both teams,” Belichick said. “I’d say a little bit of a reality check of whichever team won, obviously Buffalo won, the issues of giving up 40 points are concerning. You can outscore other teams, but it’s hard to outscore all of the teams when you get into playoff football and to go all the way to a championship. I think that was a pretty good affirmation to me that whoever wins this year is going to have to be good on defense. Because these teams can score a lot of points but they also give up a lot of points.”

Belichick is of course referring to the epic Week 15 matchup against the Bills and Lions. Buffalo won 48-42 and both teams came away feeling worse about their defenses.

“Who would that be, who stands out to you right now as that team. Look at these scores we’re seeing,” Jim Gray asked Belichick.

“Start with Philadelphia,” Belichick replied.

Belichick clearly has faith in Philadelphia's defense, and for good reason. They held the Steelers to only 13 points in Week 15, securing the Eagles' 10th consecutive win.

The Lions and Eagles have the same record at 12-2. However, Detroit currently holds the tiebreaker with a better win percentage in conference games.

Can the Eagles win the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs?

The Eagles have already clinched a spot in the NFC playoffs. Now the question becomes: can they catch the Lions and secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC?

Since Detroit currently has a tiebreaker over Philadelphia, the Eagles will need a little help to make it happen. Both the Lions and Eagles play three NFC games to finish the regular season. That means the Eagles have an opportunity to surpass the Lions in conference win percentage by playing better than them to finish the season.

Philadelphia has games against Washington, Dallas, and New York on their schedule. These aren't the toughest teams on paper, but division matchups can get weird. Even so, it is easy to imagine that Eagles going 3-0 to end the season.

Meanwhile, Detroit has games against Chicago, San Francisco, and Minnesota on their schedule. The Lions will probably be favored in those first two games, which could make Week 18 worth all the marbles.

Eagles fans may find themselves rooting for the Vikings in Week 18.

Next up for the Eagles is a Week 16 matchup against the Commanders.