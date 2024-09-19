Nick Sirianni's seat is heating up. The Philadelphia Eagles appear to be running out of patience with their head coach, who has gotten the team to the playoffs in all three of his seasons at the helm so far but appears to be squandering the amazing talent at his disposal.

The Eagles' embarrassing Week 2 loss to the Atlanta Falcons was defined by questionable play calls and clock management. They’re just 1-1 right now but there are a lot of corners that have yet to be quelled after the team's humiliating flameout from last season.

On his show, The Right Time presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, Bomani Jones laid out a key skill of a head coach and explained why Sirianni's goose appears to be cooked. He thinks it's surprising that Sirianni hasn’t been fired yet.

“Part of being a head coach — and this is very important — is your ability to navigate the bad times to buy you time to get back to the good. And their whole thing just seems completely cooked,” Jones said. “It doesn’t look like anybody wants that guy to be in charge.”

Nick Sirianni's job security with Eagles weakens with every loss

Jones is, of course, one of many sports pundits and fans to call Sirianni's job security into question and question his ability to coach.

The Eagles have one of the best rosters in the NFL and made it to the Super Bowl a few years ago but they have too many questions about coaching for it to matter. After shuffling the chairs around midseason last year and getting a new staff for this season, it still looks like Sirianni is too flawed to get the most out of his team. There’s time to get back on track but he has none to waste.

In Week 3, the Eagles will face the New Orleans Saints, the hottest offense in the league, on the road. Every game could be make or break for Sirianni at this point.