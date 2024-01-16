The Philadelphia Eagles fell 32-9 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night, and with all the talk about Jalen Hurts and Baker Mayfield, one player's story is slipping through the cracks – Brandon Graham.

Graham is set to be a free agent this season, and the player who has spent his entire career with the Eagles hopes to be back, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team:

#Eagles DE Brandon Graham told reporters he would like to be back for one more season in Philadelphia for a farewell tour. Graham is scheduled to be a free agent this offseason. He has played all 14 years of his career in Philadelphia.”

After last season, it was possible for Graham to decide to call it a career, or instead leave for a different team. Instead, Graham decided to return to the Eagles on a one-year deal worth $6 million. When asked why he decided to return, Graham cited one person – Jalen Hurts.

“I haven't officially signed yet, but it's pretty much done. I'm coming back. It wasn't about the money. I love Philly. I don't want to miss a championship with Jalen. Jalen is the man. I just told my agent make it happen.”

Now the 35-year-old is hoping to come back for one final season and a farewell tour. With the Eagles collapsing down the stretch and losing five of their last six games before their first-round beatdown, it's unknown what changes are coming for Philadelphia or is Graham has a future with the team.

The defensive end played in all 17 games for the eagles this season, recording three sacks.