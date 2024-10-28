Jalen Hurts outplayed his counterpart on Sunday, even though Hurts had shoe troubles. And the Philadelphia Eagles won along with defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson delivering a savage message to Bengals star receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

Chase caught a lot of balls in his team’s 37-17 loss, but he only went for 54 yards as Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow managed only 234 yards through the air.

Gardner-Johnson pointed in Chase’s face during the game and said, according to inquirer.com, “This ain’t the back end you want to play with.”

Eagles’ CB C.J. Gardner-Johnson speaking loud

Gardner-Johnson said the Eagles have talent and attitude.

“We’re a back end that’s feisty, we love to play ball, and we’re not going to take anything for granted and we understand what type of competitors we go against,” Gardner-Johnson said. “So we’re not shying (away) from nobody.”

Cooper DeJean, a rookie cornerback for the Eagles, made a big fourth-down play, bringing Chase down for a two-yard loss.

“We needed a stop,” DeJean said. “Big stop. But it’s me doing my job. That’s what it comes down to. Everybody doing their job on the defense. That was my job. That was my man, so I had to go make the tackle.”

Eagles offense got on a roll

Hurts rushed for three touchdowns and passed for another as the Eagles ran away. Devonta Smith caught a 45-yard touchdown pass as part of the Eagles' impressive mix.

“We’re executing at a high level right now,” said Smith. “Guys are in the right spots at the right time.”

Hurts the defense and the offense worked together for the win, according to espn.com.

“I think today was a great team win, a great showing as a team,” Hurts said. “When you play like that on defense and you’re able to stop an offense capable of playing at a high level and with the star players they have on that team, that’s a great job.”

What about the Bengals' side of things?

The whole thing left a bad taste on the Bengals’ side.

“Second half wasn’t good enough,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. “Didn’t make enough plays. Lost the turnover battle. They scored on every possession in the second half.”

Taylor said the Bengals aren't doing enough, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Everybody deserves better,” Taylor said. “We got great fans, great support. Haven't done enough to reward them. Haven't done enough to reward our players, and the work that goes on in this building, and we should feel more wins. We need to feel more wins. We haven't done enough to do that for ourselves. That's on us. There's no finger-pointing anywhere else, we got to take accountability for that, players and coaches. We're better than what our record indicates, but your record is what your record is. We've earned that. And so again, we put ourselves in a bad spot, but it's not a spot that we can't get ourselves out of, and I know that we believe that, and we're not even yet, at the halfway point of the season.”