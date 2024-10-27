The Philadelphia Eagles routed the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8, 37-17. You know it's a convincing, one-sided win when one of the biggest issues in the game was having a use a timeout because quarterback Jalen Hurts lost his shoe after being hit into the sideline, per Greg Giesen and Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal.

“That was a first,” Hurts said . “I hate that we had to burn a timeout on that one. I had a double-knot. Usually when I wear a low top, Air Jordan, I gotta tie them up real tight so I can have ankle support.

“I tied it up so tight that I could not take the knot off. I had to go Jalen 2 shoes for a bit. We got some points, so that was cool.”

“I did (have to cut off the laces), but the thing is, I talked to (the equipment person) in the back: This is something that's small. No one would think about it in terms of how much work and time, how much pride our equipment team puts into it … (The equipment person) was killing himself that we had to burn a timeout because of the shoe.

“And I'm like, ‘Hey, man, next play. It's all right, let it go.' I'll never have a shortage of shoes, to say the least. I'm glad we were able to make the most of it, for sure.”

One Eagles fan took to social media to hype Hurts' unique combination of Jordan shoes.

Eagles bouncing back with three straight wins

After a 2-2 start to the season, which included losses to the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Weeks 2 and 4, the Eagles have won three straight. Philly has yet to allow more than 17 points during the win streak, outscoring their opponents 85-36. With their 5-2 record, the Eagles have now pulled even with the Washington Commanders atop the NFC East, pending the result of their Week 8 game against the Chicago Bears.

Shoe issues aside, Hurts had a big game with four touchdowns, one via pass and three on the ground. He completed 16-of-20 passes for 236 yards. He added 37 rushing yards on 10 carries. After the game, Hurts spoke about the team win via AP.

“I think today was a great team win, a great showing as a team,” Hurts said. “When you play like that on defense and you’re able to stop an offense capable of playing at a high level and with the star players they have on that team, that’s a great job.”

The Eagles host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9 on Sunday, November 3 at 4:05 p.m. EST.