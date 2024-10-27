The Philadelphia Eagles picked up a very impressive win on Sunday, going on the road and dominating the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half in a 37-17 win. Despite a season that has seemed somewhat rocky on both sides of the ball, the Eagles improved to 5-2 with the win and are right in the middle of the race for the NFC East.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts played one of his best games of the season in the win. He wasn't asked to do a ton, but he was efficient when called upon, completing 16 out of his 20 passes for 236 yards and a touchdown. Hurts was also a beast with his legs in the red zone, scoring three touchdowns on the ground on 10 carries.

On the other side, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had a pedestrian day, completing 26-of-37 passes for 234 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The Bengals offense wasn't able to get anything going after the game was knotted up at 17 in the second half, and the Eagles closed the game with 20 unanswered points.

After the game, Hurts was asked about outplaying Burrow in the marquee quarterback matchup, and he had a simple three-word answer, according to Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal.

“That's the league,” Hurts said, per Frank.

Hurts and the Eagles have been flying under the radar in recent weeks as they build a little bit of momentum heading into the middle of the season. A blowout loss to the Buccaneers took the spotlight off of them a little bit, but they have slowly started to play good football over the last few weeks.

The Eagles have now won three games in a row after their win against the Bengals and are briefly tied for the lead in the NFC East as they await the Washington Commanders' result on Sunday. They have two more winnable games in front of them — against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Dallas Cowboys — before the Eagles and Commanders square off in a huge Thursday night matchup on Nov. 14. If Philadelphia can continue to surge, there's a good chance that they can control the division the rest of the way.