The Philadelphia Eagles picked up another win on Sunday, this time over the reeling Jacksonville Jaguars. Despite picking up their fourth victory in a row, this one was a little bit closer than it needed to be, and head coach Nick Sirianni took the brunt of the blame.

Sirianni and company needed a last-minute interception in the red zone to pull out a 28-23 win at home despite taking a 22-0 lead early on. Over the course of the second half, turnovers, questionable decision making and other miscues allowed the Jaguars to slowly creep back into the game, and all of a sudden it looking like they were going to pull off an improbable win.

After the game, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky let Sirianni hear it about his decision making on Monday morning's Get Up.

“I love Philadelphia's team, I don't trust the coach,” Orlovsky said. “I think this is the only legit playoff contender with a coach as a question mark. The coach is a question mark. No coach takes more points off the board than Nick Sirianni. It's unacceptable. [Sirriani is] beyond lucky that Trevor Lawrence throws that interception, because if Trevor Lawrence leads their team down and they win that football game, I don't think Nick Sirianni's walking in Tuesday morning as the head coach of the football team.”

Eagles' playmakers save Nick Sirianni from serious scrutiny

The Eagles were able to hold off the Jaguars on Sunday despite Nick Sirianni making a series of very questionable decisions throughout the game, in large part because they had playmakers on both sides of the ball that made a few incredible plays.

Sirianni went for a pair of two-point conversions in the middle of the game, both of which failed, which took two seemingly free points off the board. He also went for a fourth-and-1 with a six-point lead, but instead of going with the often-reliable “Tush Push,” Sirianni and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore elected to roll Jalen Hurts out to the right, where he threw an incomplete pass.

Later in the game, this time with a five-point lead, Sirianni elected to kick a 57-yard field goal to take an eight-point lead instead of going for a fourth-and-4, which was missed and set the Jaguars up in great field position to go down and win the game.

Offensively, the Eagles offense lived off of explosive plays made by their incredible playmakers. Running back Saquon Barkley pulled off one of the most mind-blowing moves you'll ever see on a football field after scoring two first half touchdowns, and then DeVonta Smith scored the team's final touchdown of the day with one of the best catches of the year.

The Eagles defense was pretty good all day, but they nearly broke at the end of the game before Nakobe Dean saved the day with his game-sealing interception. If Dean doesn't make that play and the Jaguars come back and win, the conversation around Sirianni's decisions during the game look a lot different.