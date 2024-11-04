Hours before the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro partook in a tailgate.

The official Eagles X, formerly Twitter, account reposted a picture of the moment. De Niro is shown with dozens of Eagles fans surrounding him as he talks to the fans. He seems to be enjoying himself, and one of the fans appears to be showing off the food he grilled.

“Eagles tailgates remain elite,” their caption read.

The original photo came from Mark Kremer, who posted three on X. His caption read, “Did Robert De Niro join your tailgate? No? That's why the tailgates hosted by [$1 godfather part 2 fan] and [Ian] are the best.”

The Eagles win over the Jaguars

The Philadelphia Eagles moved to 6-2 after their latest win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Donning their Kelly Green jerseys, the Eagles won the game thanks to another elite performance from Saquon Barkley.

He finished the game with 159 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries. Barkley also caught three passes for 40 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Jalen Hurts added 67 yards and a touchdown on the ground as well. Hurts also threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns.

The Jaguars kept it close, though Trevor Lawrence had a rough game. He passed for 169 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions. He did score twice on the ground, though.

The Eagles are now preparing for a divisional showdown with the Dallas Cowboys on November 10. America's Team is 3-5 and third in the NFC East.

Who is Robert De Niro?

Throughout his career, Robert De Niro has played every role under the sun, including as an Eagles fan in Silver Linings Playbook. He got his breakthrough in 1973 when he starred in Martin Scorsese's Mean Streets.

The movie began a long-standing collaborative relationship with Scorsese. De Niro has starred in 10 of the auteur filmmaker's movies since 1973. He most recently starred in 2023's Killers of the Flower Moon.

His other notable Scorsese credits include Taxi Driver, New York, New York, Raging Bull, The King of Comedy, Goodfellas, Casino, and The Irishman.

After Mean Streets, De Niro starred in The Godfather Part Ii as a young version of Vito Corleone. The performance resulted in him winning Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars. He would later win the award for his performance in Raging Bull.

He has received a total of eight Oscar nominations for his performances. De Niro was recently nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Killers of the Flower Moon.

Outside of his Scorsese collaborations, De Niro is known for starring in The Deer Hunter, True Confessions, The Untouchables, This Boy's Life, A Bronx Tale, Heat, Jackie Brown, and Meet the Fockers.

Recently, De Niro has starred in The Intern, Joy, Dirty Grandpa, Joker, The War with Grandpa, Amsterdam, and About My Father.

His most recent movie is Ezra. De Niro is a part of the star-studded ensemble, which also features Bobby Cannavale, Rose Byrne, Vera Farmiga, Whoopi Goldberg, and Rainn Wilson.