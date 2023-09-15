D'Andre Swift was a man on a mission on Thursday Night Football, exploding for a career-high 175 rushing yards as the Philadelphia Eagles ran over the Minnesota Vikings 34-28 at Lincoln Financial Field.

It was an incredible performance from the Philadelphia native, who was playing in his first home game in Pennsylvania — and he earned high praise from his head coach afterwards.

“He just showed vision, explosiveness,” Nick Sirianni explained, according to NFL Network's Grant Gordon.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I thought the offensive line did a phenomenal job of pushing them off the ball. So, I was really pleased he protected the ball. That was a lot of touches, too. Not only pleased with how he saw it and how he hit it, but also thought he protected the ball. Especially, when they are coming after it in situations at the end of the game like that.”

It was a complete changing of the narrative for Swift, who rushed just one time for three yards in Week 1's win over the New England Patriots on Sunday.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

On Thursday night, he carried the ball 28 times, and added three receptions for his new squad. The 24-year-old also became the first Eagle with 175 yards and a touchdown on the ground since LeSean McCoy in 2013, per NFL Research.

“It's a blessing,” the star of the show said after. “Especially, home opener, first game playing in the stadium, just thank God.”

It looks like the former Detroit Lions running back will be a lot more involved in the offense moving forward, even with Kenneth Gainwell likely to return in Week 3.

D'Andre Swift has emerged as just another weapon in what is already a potent Eagles attack in 2023-24.