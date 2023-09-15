D'Andre Swift wasn't exactly a high regarded piece around the league when the Philadelphia Eagles traded for him back in late April. All it took for the Eagles to pluck the 24-year old running back was a fourth-round pick in 2025 and a move up 30 slots in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft. But on Thursday night, Swift looked like an out and out star.

The Eagles went to him time and time again and he delivered, tallying the most yards gained he has in a single game for his career with 175 in 28 carries, paving the way for them to achieve a 34-28 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. It simply had all the makings of a successful home debut for Swift, who would want nothing more than to perform at his best in front of his hometown crowd.

Speaking to reporters after his career night, the Eagles halfback expressed his gratitude over the opportunity that was afforded to him as well as his ability to deliver in what was such a huge win for his team.

“It's a blessing. Especially, home opener, first game playing in the stadium, just thank God,” Swift said, per Grant Gordon of NFL.com.

D'Andre Swift was a blessing indeed for the Eagles on Thursday night, as it's hard to envision them finding the same success against the Vikings had he not put up the best effort of his career to date. Perhaps this is the game that ends up being the turning point for the 24 year old's career, as he could go on to do bigger and better things the more the Eagles feature him in the offense.

To see Swift put out a statement game like this should only bode well for Nick Sirianni and company, as they will see the 24-year old halfback's commitment to giving it his all even though his role as a featured option in the offense isn't exactly set in stone. After his 175-yard game, however, it will be difficult to justify not giving him more opportunities to shoulder the offensive workload in the rushing department alongside dual-threat Jalen Hurts.