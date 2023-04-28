Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Darius Slay and AJ Brown didn’t hide their excitement after the Philadelphia Eagles got Jalen Carter in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Arguably the best player in the class of 2023, Carter fell on the NFL Draft boards amid his off-field issues and poor showing in his pro day. When eight teams passed on him on Thursday, the Eagles saw the opportunity to nab him. Philly traded up by one spot with the Chicago Bears–sending the 10th pick and a 2024 fourth-rounder–in exchange for the ninth overall pick that they used to select the Georgia standout.

The star defensive tackle is certainly a massive boost to an already well-built Eagles defense. With that said, Slay and Brown couldn’t help but foresee their lives getting easier with the extra protection that the team got.

“The DL go be crazy!! Y’all kno what that mean,” Slay wrote. Brown responded to the tweet saying, “You’re sitting on every route.”

Darius Slay and AJ Brown’s delight with the pick is understandable. This is Jalen Carter we’re talking about, a player who had a case to be the no. 1 overall pick and that many expected to be the first non-quarterback off the board. And the Eagles got him without giving up a lot of their assets.

It remains to be seen how Carter’s game will translate at the pro level. There are certainly concerns about his play following his pro day showing, but he definitely has tons of upside that the Eagles just couldn’t resist passing on.