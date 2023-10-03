The Philadelphia Eagles may have lost last year's Super Bowl but they have achieved something more rare and arguably cooler: they are so good at something that a lot of other people want to ban it from the sport. And a recent failed attempt by the New York Giants to pull off that play exemplifies how good they are at it.

From the makers of “we should outlaw dunks in basketball” comes “we should ban the way the Eagles run quarterback sneaks.” Known widely as the “tush push” but becoming increasingly known as the “brotherly shove,” it's a play that Jalen Hurts, the hog mollies in front of him and the teammates behind him pull off that have made their QB sneak a formality. Others in the football world are so mad at Philly's pristine strength and execution that they want the play banned.

The most common argument against the ban of the play is that it is not a truly unstoppable play across the league. If it were, then it would succeed just about every time. But it doesn’t. The Eagles are the team that runs it better than anyone else. The QB sneak is a fundamental play in football that has a very high success rate. Philly has simply improved upon it in a way that no other team does as consistently.

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay chimed in when the Giants got stuffed by the Seattle Seahawks en route to another humiliating loss. Slay is as outspoken as they come and has already clapped back at those who think the play should be banned.

Another fail attempt🤷🏽‍♂️ — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) October 3, 2023

The Eagles' tush push play is one of the most simple displays of power and unity in the modern NFL. Hurts and the players behind him just forge ahead and outmuscle the defense. It's one of the most fundamental plays in football, a violent sport that promotes strength and success on the line of scrimmage.

Yet many football fans don’t like the fact that the Eagles are so good at this play. Nothing about it is illegal — obviously, if it was, they would be penalized for it all the time — and other teams have tried to make it happen. The results have been shoddy, to say the least.

Those who dislike the Eagles' Tush Push have no strong arguments against it. All the focus about why it should be banned is focused on one team's success in it. Through this lens, the argument seems to boil down to a desire for a specific team to lose one of its most effective plays for…fairness?

Fortunately, the anti-tush-push brigade has two sound options to stop the Eagles from making the play. First, they could simply prevent Philly from getting into short-yardage downs. Second, they could simply push harder than the Eagles do and stop Hurts from picking up the distance he needs to get to convert.

It's hilarious to see fans of football, a sport notorious for toughness and physicality, act this way. Many of them surely branch into the mindless bashing of so-called “snowflakes” who want everything given to them instead of trying to earn it. Now, they’re throwing up their hands and going so far as to wish harm on Hurts because he and his team push better than others.

Even former NFL quarterback Chris Simms would instruct defenses if he was a coach to “make [Hurts] pay” for the play. It's safe to say that the Eagles have struck a nerve with many in the football world.

The overarching question remains this: If the play is so unstoppable to the point that it is ruining the sport, why can’t other teams do it? Why are the Eagles the only squad that makes the play look like a cakewalk? While the football world ponders that, Philly will simply look to stay undefeated and work out some of its kinks.