Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay left the game due to injury in the fourth quarter after the New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Trevor Penning pushed him out of bounds. The Eagles still defeated the Saints 15-12 in Week 3, but Slay's wife Jennifer had some words for Penning after the game. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Jennifer Slay went direct to the point.

“Penning…we got beef!! 😤😤😤” she said in her post.

Week 3: Eagles vs. Saints

With five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Trevor Penning made a block on Darius Slay, which he continued out of bounds. The hit resulted in an as-yet undisclosed injury that forced Slay to leave the game in considerable pain. Moreover, the official flagged Penning 15 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata expressed concern for his teammates.

“I'm just a little emotional after that one,” he said, via a report from Martin Frank for the Delaware News Journal. “I mean, we lose two of our starters on the O-line, the backups come in. I'm so…proud of [Tyler] Steen and Fred [Johnson] for answering the call. I couldn't have been more proud of them.”

Besides Darius Slay, several Eagles players also went down to injury against the Saints, all to questionable plays. For one, wide receiver DeVonta Smith went down after defensive tackle Khristian Boyd charged him after the end of a play and brought him down in the helmet. He lay on the turf for several minutes before slowly getting up for the medical tent.

He did not return. This injury is another blow to the Eagles, who are without star wide receiver AJ Brown, whose hamstring injury kept him out for another week.

Other Eagles players took reservation to the hit on Smith. For instance, safety and former Saint CJ Gardner-Johnson didn't mince words.

“Man, that's the dirtiest s**t I ever saw in football, bro,” he said, via the same report. “Y'all obviously saw that [Smith's] forward progression was stopped. And for them to take a cheap shot on one of our key guys, it shows what kind of team that is. They're front-runners.”

Gardner-Johnson wasn't done, too.

“Either way it goes, man, that got no [place] in football,” he continued. “You always talk about [Gardner-Johnson] this, [Gardner-Johnson] this, but let's talk about playing dirty on their side. At the end of the day, the league will handle it.

Meanwhile, Pro Bowler Lane Johnson left with a concussion, while left guard Mekhi Becton left with a finger injury. Likewise, WR Britain Covey also hurt his shoulder early in the game.

Even CJ Gardner-Johnson was nursing a foot injury before the game. Still, he finished with eight tackles and a pass defensed. The Saints had traded Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles in 2022.