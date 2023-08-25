Elite players need to master their craft for years at a time before getting to showcase spectacular talent. They train daily on the same set of skills and sharpen them to get better results in the game. This was not at all the case for Devon Allen. The kick returner had an astonishing catch to start off the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts game. It would give them the early momentum in the NFL Preseason game but they just could not hold on to it tight enough.

NFL Preseason matches are usually mellow and do not have the aggressiveness of a regular season game. This is why fans would rarely see flashes of greatness during these face-offs. Devon Allen changed that with his absurd kick return against the Colts. The Eagles receiver caught the ball from way out and rushed with it for 73 yards. He also nearly got it past the 25-yard line but his efforts were already good.

These types of skills are honed for multiple years. Spectators would think that Allen was a seasoned kick returner but they would be proven wrong. He revealed an insanely good secret that showcases the amount of talent he holds, via Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Apparently, this was the first time he had caught a kick return in nearly seven to eight years. The young talent showed out and proved that he still has the skills to carry the job despite being rusty. Will he be able to carry this over into the Eagles' NFL season?