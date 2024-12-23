The Philadelphia Eagles' incredible win streak was snapped on Sunday, as Saquon Barkley and company suffered a 36-33 loss on the road at the hands of Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders.

Philly had won each of its last 10 outings heading into the meeting with the Commanders and looked as though it was going to extend that streak to 11 games when the Eagles ended the first quarter with a 14-point lead. Philadelphia also entered the fourth quarter ahead by 13 points.

However, the Eagles failed to stave off the Commanders in the final period, where Daniels passed for three touchdowns to lead Washington's 22-point outburst in the quarter. Philadelphia, on the other hand, mustered just six points in the last period.

Eagles star Saquon Barkley speaks up about loss to Commanders

Even with Jalen Hurts exiting the game in the first quarter and not returning due to concussion, the Eagles dominated the Commanders before that brutal fourth period. Kenny Pickett did an admirable job of keeping the Eagles' offense steady while the defense was fantastic as well. Philly even finished the game with five takeaways. The loss left Barkley frustrated, as his tremendous production was also ultimately wasted because of the game's result.

“It sucks,” Barkley, said after the game, per Tim McManus of ESPN. “But at the end of the day, it is what it is. We're going to go out there and we're going to win every football game — that's our mindset as a team. But at the same time, when we lose and we didn't do what we wanted to accomplish, we're not going to panic.”

Barkley also made it clear that his confidence in the Eagles remains high.

“We'll leave it up to [the media] to go out there and write stories about us and say whatever you want to say but we're going to stay locked in in this locker room and keep believing in each other and finish the season up strong.”

Barkley finished the Commanders game with 150 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries. He now has a total of 1,838 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 314 carries so far in his first season with the Eagles, who will next take on the Dallas Cowboys at home in Week 17.