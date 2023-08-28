The 2023 offseason has been an interesting one for Philadelphia Eagles star Haason Reddick. The Pro Bowl pass rusher was shrouded in a peculiar non-controversy over his contract — he suggested that he was underpaid but didn’t make any efforts to change that — and sustained a thumb injury in a joint practice with the Cleveland Browns. Those distractions didn’t slow him down much and his readiness for the 2023 season is not hindered.

Reddick underwent thumb surgery with the expectation that he would be ready in time for the start of the regular season. That plan sounds to be going well, as the veteran star is not going to be held back by a single digit. If it comes to it, he'll add some extra protection and get back onto the field to help the team.

“[It's] a thumb. Wrap it up. Go back out there and play ball,” Reddick said, according to Tim McManus of ESPN.

Reddick missed the beginning of training camp due to groin soreness but forged ahead and is in great shape to help the Eagles get back to the Super Bowl. In 17 games last year, his first with the Eagles, he compiled 49 combined tackles, 16.0 sacks, a league-leading five forced fumbles and three passes defended. Philadelphia bolstered its strong defense with Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith but still needs Reddick to remain a menace in the backfield.

The Eagles open their season against the New England Patriots. Mac Jones will have to be on the lookout for Haason Reddick trying to bring him down.