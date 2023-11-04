Here we will look at our NFL Fantasy Football Tight End rankings entering Week 9 of the 2023 regular season.

We saw every team in action in Week 8. Of course, there was an abundance of standout players and hidden gems at every position. We're not sure that will happen again in Week 9. We might witness a different story, especially when it comes to tight ends in fantasy football. A quick look at our Week 9 fantasy football TE PPR rankings reveals a shortage of “must-start” options and even potential breakout candidates.

We'll delve into the reasons behind this scarcity shortly. That said, we must also still try to focus on guys who might turn heads and spring surprises. Who should fantasy football managers start if they don't have access to the top-tier options? In a week like this, they might opt for a high-risk, high-reward player. Conversely, they can also play it safe with someone who offers a lower ceiling but a more stable floor.

Bye Teams

Having four teams on bye at the tight end position is particularly challenging. The absence of the Lions' Sam LaPorta, the Jaguars' Evan Engram, and the 49ers' George Kittle means that three of the top eight TEs won't be in action.

Top Fantasy Football Picks

To absolutely nobody's surprise (especially the Swifties out there), Travis Kelce occupies the top spot. Meanwhile, TJ Hockenson holds firm at No. 2, despite uncertainties at the quarterback position for the Vikings. Both have favorable matchups against teams that ranked in the top 10 in points allowed to TEs last week. In addition, they boast high floors and ceilings compared to other TEs. Dalton Kincaid, who also has a top-10 matchup, Mark Andrews, and Dallas Goedert round out the top five.

Given the limited top options and secure sleepers, Kyle Pitts is likely to be a fixture in 12-team league lineups.

Now, let's focus on Dalton Kincaid a bit more. He's our long-awaited breakout player. This was anticipated by many, and it finally occurred in Week 8. Kincaid put up an impressive performance against the Buccaneers. He caught five of seven targets for 65 yards and his first career touchdown. He showcased the physical attributes and route-running skills that made him a highly sought-after tight end prospect entering this year. It appears that he will remain one of Josh Allen's primary targets for the remainder of the season. At least, this should be the case based on his performance over the last two weeks.

Fantasy Football Sleepers

Yes, we have an absence of three weak TE defenses and four more matchups favoring “must-start” options. Still, there are a few favorable matchups for under-the-radar or widely available TEs. Luke Musgrave and Dalton Schultz are two of our standout names in this category. Additionally, Jake Ferguson and Taysom Hill offer decent floors and high ceilings. This is due to their consistent involvement. In PPR leagues, Hill's value might take a slight hit. That said, few TEs have the potential for multi-touchdown performances like he does.

In the meantime, boom-or-bust choices in favorable matchups include Gerald Everett or Donald Parham Jr., who happens to have the best TE matchup against the Jets. Other options include Cade Otton and Tyler Conklin. While these TEs do not provide high floors, they are in relatively advantageous situations this week.

Potential Fantasy Football Busts

This week, there's no need to bench someone like Mark Andrews. This is no matter how tough the matchup might be. However, fantasy football managers can avoid taking a risk with players like Logan Thomas, Cole Kmet, David Njoku, Tyler Higbee, Chig Okonkwo, or even Trey McBride. Despite their strong performances, these players are up against defenses that ranked in the bottom 12 in points allowed to TEs last week. If you're looking for reliable PPR options, these players may still qualify. Having said that, some of the sleepers mentioned earlier offer higher ceilings this week.

As for Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki, they have a favorable matchup. However, neither receives consistent targets in a Patriots' passing offense that is only mediocre. Fantasy football managers can make better choices.

Mike Gesicki on how the #Patriots will rebound: “There’s so much football out there. You have to go out there and put your best foot forward each week.” pic.twitter.com/WhlEO8sKnn — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) November 3, 2023

Injury Updates

The tight end position is relatively healthy at the moment. Besides Pat Freiermuth (hamstring), who will be on IR until at least Week 11, the only other top TE in danger of missing Week 9 is Darren Waller (hamstring). In his absence, Daniel Bellinger would step in as the starter. Gerald Everett (hip) missed last week and appears uncertain for Week 9. As we mentioned earlier, if he is unavailable, Donald Parham Jr. would be a top sleeper.

Now, let's dive into our NFL Fantasy Football Tight End rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 regular season. Standard rankings are indicated in parentheses.

NFL Fantasy Football Week 9 TE Rankings

1. Travis Kelce, KC vs. MIA (1)

2. Mark Andrews, BAL vs. SEA (2)

3. T.J. Hockenson, MIN @ ATL (3)

4. Dallas Goedert, PHI vs. DAL (5)

5. Dalton Kincaid, BUF @ CIN (4)

6. Jake Ferguson, DAL @ PHI (7)

7. Dalton Schultz, HOU vs. TB (9)

8. Kyle Pitts, ATL vs. MIN (8)

9. Trey McBride, ARI @ CLE (11)

10. Logan Thomas, WAS @ NE (13)

11. David Njoku, CLE vs. ARI (10)

12. Cole Kmet, CHI @ NO (12)

13. Taysom Hill, NO vs. CHI (6)

14. Luke Musgrave, GB vs. LAR (14)

15. Jonnu Smith, ATL vs. MIN (17)