The Philadelphia Eagles made an intriguing signing on Monday, adding free-agent cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, according to Ian Rapoport.

Rodgers is suspended for at least the entire 2023 season for violating the league's gambling policy. He was released by the Indianapolis Colts following the league’s investigation and subsequent suspension.

Rodgers spent the first three seasons of his career with the Colts, starting 10 of the 45 games he played. He made his money as a kick returner but saw consistent snaps on defense in each of the last two seasons. He averages 27 yards per return for his career. Defensively, Rodgers has 90 tackles, 10 pass deflections, three interceptions and four forced fumbles.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

The suspension itself makes this a peculiar signing, but the Eagles also already have a solid cornerback group beyond this year. Darius Slay and James Bradberry make one of the best duos in the league at the position and Philly has several young players they trust waiting behind them.

The NFL is an ever-changing league though and teams are always trying to get any sort of edge against one another. Perhaps the Eagles weren't the only team monitoring Rodgers and decided to pounce on him early. Even if he won’t play this season, he could turn out to be an impact signing for Philly in 2024.

Isaiah Rodgers won't see the football field this fall but he does have a new team for whenever he is cleared to resume NFL activities. The 25-year-old gets a second chance and will have plenty of time to prepare before joining the Eagles.