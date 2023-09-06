The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the best teams in the NFL, stocked with stars at almost every position highlighted by MVP candidate Jalen Hurts at quarterback. Howie Roseman, the franchise’s executive vice president of football operations/general manager, has been one of the best football executives in recent memory and is currently putting forth some of the best work of his career.

The Eagles are set to begin their 2023 season against the New England Patriots in Week 1, another team that has built a sustainable winner behind the brains of Bill Belichick. The head coach and de facto GM of one of the best dynasties in sports is a big fan of Roseman and the team he has in place, according to Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports.

“There’s been a lot of success in Philadelphia. They’ve had a lot of different coordinators, head coaches, quarterbacks, and the one guy that’s been there through it all, really, is Howie,” Belichick said, via CBS Sports. “I think you look at the way that they’ve built this team, and he’s done a tremendous job with that organization, and certainly in putting this team together. This is a really well-balanced team.”

Roseman began his tenure as Eagles' lead front-office executive and has worked for the team for over 20 years in numerous roles. His lack of fear in making big moves and going after the players he wants has paid off time and time again, with notable examples including his blockbuster trades for Carson Wentz and A.J. Brown and draft trade-ups to land Jalen Carter and DeVonta Smith.

The selection of Carter showed the strong infrastructure the Eagles have in place under Roseman. The uber-talented star from Georgia was involved in a fatal car accident before the draft, souring his stock. With assurances that he would make better choices and learn from the many veterans Roseman has put in place (such as Jason Kelce and Brandon Graham), the Eagles drafted him and now look like geniuses for it. Oh, and the pick they used to trade up? They got it from the New Orleans Saints in a previous trade.

Whenever you see Roseman and the Philly front office make a shrewd move, you'll likely find Eagles fans posting an edit to 50 Cent's “Many Men” online. Expect to see more of it in the foreseeable future as the Eagles continue to contend for the Super Bowl.