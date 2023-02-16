The Philadelphia Eagles were bested by the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, though much of the conversation during and after the game concerned the poor field conditions at State Farm Stadium. Multiple Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs players were seen slipping on the Super Bowl field, with Philadelphia stars Jordan Mailata and Haason Reddick complaining about the conditions after the fact. During the Eagles’ end of season presser, general manager Howie Roseman was asked about the field conditions.

He had a blunt, eight-word response to the question, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

“Both teams played on the same field.”

That sums it up pretty well. Roseman clearly is not willing to make any excuses for the Eagles’ Super Bowl loss- and he certainly doesn’t want to blame the loss on a field that both teams played on.

Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata said that playing on the field was like playing on a “water park”, mentioning that Chiefs players were also complaining about the conditions during Super Bowl stoppages in play.

Reddick said it was the “worst field he has ever played on”, calling out the league for the poor conditions.

Roseman certainly isn’t dismissing these concerns, but he also isn’t willing to lean on them as a crutch for what happened in the Super Bowl.

Regardless of what Roseman said, the awful Super Bowl field, as well as how the final minutes of the Super Bowl played out, is going to continue to frustrate Eagles fans for some time.