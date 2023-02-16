Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is going into the final year of his rookie contract, and many are wondering whether Howie Roseman will secure a long-term contract extension this offseason. Roseman commented on the matter, and he seems to believe there will be plenty of time to get one done.

“We need to keep Jalen here long-term,” Howie Roseman said, via Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports. “We have a good sense of what we need to do here. We have a little bit of time to figure it out.”

Whether Jalen Hurts signs an extension this offseason or not, he will be on the books for just under $5 million for the Eagles in 2023. Due to being a second round pick, the Eagles did not have the fifth year option to exercise before the 2022 season.

Hurts being on a rookie contract was what allowed the Eagles to supplement their roster so well for the 2022 season. There are many expected departures this offseason, specifically on the defensive side of the ball. Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, James Bradberry, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Kyzier White, and more are free agents from that side of the ball.

Miles Sanders is the biggest piece that is a free agent on offense.

Roseman has a lot of work to do this offseason, he will have to decide who out of that group of defensive players to retain. Will the Eagles opt to retain longtime players like Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham, or will they do their best to retain key secondary players like James Bradberry and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson?

Only time will tell, and those questions will likely be answered before Howie Roseman works on an extension for Hurts.