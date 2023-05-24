Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has earned quite the reputation as a wheeler-and-dealer throughout his time in the front office, and with that comes being very selective with his choice of words. He practically regurgitated the GM rigmarole handbook when questioned about the tampering situation involving new Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon.

“For me personally, extremely appreciative of JG and his contributions to our football team,” Roseman told Mike Florio on PFT Live Tuesday, via Crossing Broad. “That was handled, as we discussed before, at the ownership level. I think the more we look in the past, the less focused we are on the future. So, I think for me that’s over with. Wish him well in Arizona. We’re moving on.”

Mike Florio presses Howie Roseman on the Jonathan Gannon tampering charges (via @ProFootballTalk) pic.twitter.com/Dbufra46ed — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) May 23, 2023

The Cardinals admitted to contacting Gannon- who was Philly’s defensive coordinator for last season’s NFC Championship team- during an impermissible period of time. The two franchises swapped third-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft and Arizona also received a 2024 fifth-rounder. The details of the whole incident remain fuzzy, so Florio pressed Roseman for a more illuminating answer.

Roseman did not acquiesce, maintaining the company line in the face of the sportswriter’s persistence.

“You’re talking points are on point,” he quipped back at the sarcastic Roseman. “Do you not realize that answers like that make people like me think there’s a hell of a lot more to this than anyone is ever going to tell us and it was a much bigger deal than anyone led it on to be.”

Things got a bit tense from there, as Roseman called Florio a “conspiracy theorist” who was exaggerating the situation. There remains no clarity. Fans will likely move on from Gannon and the controversy that surrounded his exit. The defense’s poor showing in the Super Bowl will make his departure a bit easier to accept.

Howie Roseman and the Eagles have apparently moved on as well, which means Mike Florio will have to find another means of which to unearth this vague story.