The Philadelphia Eagles have plenty of star power on offense, but their kicker is the one who's stolen the show through the first two weeks of the 2023 season. Jake Elliott nailed all four of his field goal attempts in Week 1 against the New England Patriots, then followed that up by joining elite kicking company in Thursday night's win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Elliott drilled a 61-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to give the Eagles a 13-7 halftime lead. It was the second 61-yard field goal Elliott made in his NFL career, making him the fifth kicker in league history with multiple made kicks of 61 or more yards.

His first 61-yard kick came as a rookie in his second NFL game. It was a game-winner against the New York Giants that a lot of Eagles fans credit as the spark to the team's Super Bowl run that season.

Elliott has been one of the most consistent kickers in the league throughout his seven-year NFL career. He's made nearly 85% of his field goals and is 22-for-33 from 50 or more yards.

Philadelphia's electrifying offense kept Elliott off the field a lot last season as he only attempted 23 field goals to go with his league-leading 53 extra-point attempts. The script has been different this season through two games. Elliott leads the league with six field goals made and has attempted 13 total kicks.

The Eagles have a dangerous kicker in Jake Elliott and see him as another weapon on as stacked a roster as they come in the NFL.