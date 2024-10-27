The Philadelphia Eagles completely dominated the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8, but it came with the loss of one of their key defensive players. Cornerback Darius Slay left the game with a groin injury and was questionable to return, but the Eagles didn't need him after a while since they were up big against the Bengals.

Slay has suffered several injuries this season, but they haven't been that serious to the point where he's had to miss extended time.

The Eagles had a great defensive second half, holding the Bengals to only seven points, but it was the offense that exploded with 27 points.

Eagles look to take control of NFC East

The Eagles may have started the season slow, but they've been on the rise the past few weeks and are looking to take control of a division that could be tight to the end of the season. The Washington Commanders have had a great start to the season and are also 5-2 heading into their Week 8 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

The Eagles and Commanders have yet to face off against each other, but when they do, those two games can have major implications for them when it comes to winning the division. The Dallas Cowboys were supposed to be in that battle, but they've had a rollercoaster season so far, and they're not out of the race as they face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football.

After Week 9, the Eagles have back-to-back division games against the Cowboys and Commanders, and those games will be huge for them if they want to get ahead. Right now, it looks like the Eagles' offense is rolling after they've gotten back healthy, and Saquon Barkley has had a solid season in his first season with the team. The NFC East is definitely the division to keep an eye on as the season progresses.